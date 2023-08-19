3 Chicago Cubs Jed Hoyer should trade this offseason, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
Cubs trade to make: Yan Gomes is an intriguing asset
Yan Gomes is having one of the best seasons of his career at the plate. He also has a $6 million club option that the Cubs could use to ensure he remains on the roster next season. But do they really need him?
Either way, Chicago would be wise to use that club option, and perhaps make Gomes a trade piece. Catchers are always valuable on the market, especially one outplaying his contract.
It should be noted that the Cubs DFA’d Tucker Barnhart on Saturday, which should lead to more playing time for youngster Miguel Amaya. The former top prospect is raking at about the same rate as Gomes, but has far more promise. If the Cubs trust him defensively behind home plate, then why not trade Gomes while his value is highest?
Amaya received the ultimate compliment from veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks in late June, per The Athletic:
“He sees the hitters perfectly,” Hendricks said. “He knows what they’re trying to do, whether they’re getting on the plate, getting off the plate, certain things like that. He just sees the game. He’s going to be great for a long time.”
Trading Gomes away to give Amaya the starting job makes sense, and would free up some money to sign a backup catcher at half the price.