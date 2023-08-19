Fansided

MLB Rumors: Sean Murphy concern, Reds prospect, Cubs admit defeat

By Mark Powell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves is checked out on the field by trainer George Poulis and manager Brian Snitker #43 during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves is checked out on the field by trainer George Poulis and manager Brian Snitker #43 during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds runs from second to third base during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 08: Noelvi Marte #4 of the Cincinnati Reds runs from second to third base during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) /

MLB Rumors: Cincinnati Reds call up top prospect Noelvi Marte

The Luis Castillo trade is starting to pay off for Cincinnati Reds, who called up their top prospect Noelvi Marte on Saturday morning. Marte was slashing .279/.358/.454 with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases across all levels this season. While he had been playing shortstop prior, Marte made the move over to third base in Triple-A, as the Reds believe that position to be a better fit for his frame long-term.

Marte is best known for his bat and tremendous power from the right side of the plate. MLB Pipeline details this in their summary of Marte’s tools as a top-tier prospect:

"“There are few prospects with more raw power than Marte, and he’s continuing to learn how to tap into it, with 36 homers over the last two seasons. It shows up more to his pull side as he’s good at barreling the ball out front. He draws walks and keeps his strikeouts to a minimum but can still improve on swing decisions and overall consistency in following his gameplan, though it should be noted he’s always been quite young for his level.”"

Marte is one of several top-level prospects Cincinnati has called up this season as part of its youth movement, which includes Elly De La Cruz, who is currently playing shortstop. It’s unclear where exactly Marte fits in long term, though as previously mentioned he was playing third base in the minor leagues of late.

