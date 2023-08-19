MLB Rumors: Sean Murphy concern, Reds prospect, Cubs admit defeat
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs DFA veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart
Eventually, the Cubs were going to have to choose between youth and experience at backup catcher. Yan Gomes has been excellent this season in replacing Willson Contreras, a task that was not easy given the former Cubs catcher’s longevity with the franchise and presence in the locker room. Gomes has done that and then some, adding a surprising presence at the plate on his own accord, rather than just acting as a solid defensive catcher.
Tucker Barnhart was signed this offseason as Gomes’s backup, which made a lot of sense at the time. Miguel Amaya, who has since outperformed Barnhart, was a top prospect and had undergone Tommy John surgery after the pandemic.
However, Barnhart hasn’t performed up to par at the plate. As MLB Trade Rumors notes, Barnhart has been dwarfed by Amaya’s production:
"“Unfortunately, the results at the plate haven’t been there for Barnhart this year. He’s hit just .202/.285/.257 for a wRC+ of 53, striking out in 34.1% of his appearances, easily the worst such mark of his career. That’s coincided with a bounceback season from Gomes and a strong debut from Amaya. The former is hitting .269/.310/.433 for a 98 wRC+ with the latter at .245/.368/.383 and a 113 wRC+.”"
Amaya is sound enough to start for most teams. With Gomes a free agent at the end of the season, he could even become the Cubs starting backstop by 2024. Barnhart was no longer needed, and could be claimed via waivers now that the trade deadline has passed.