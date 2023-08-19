NFL Rumors: 3 Vikings who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
NFL Rumors: Vikings should trade Patrick Jones II
The Vikings drafted Patrick Jones II in 2021 with a third-round selection. Since then, fans in Minnesota have been waiting for him to have his breakout season. He showed some signs of that being possible last year with four sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Unfortunately, he hasn’t come far enough to take himself out of a trade possibility.
Minnesota wants pass rushers to take the attention off Danielle Hunter. They’ve got Luiji Vilain as a riser in training camp along with DJ Wonnum and Marcus Davenport providing pressure off the edge. There are also high hopes for UDFA Andre Carter.
Jones has value because there is still a spark of something in his play. A player heading for the cut sheet anyways is hard to trade. Jones isn’t at that point, so the Vikings could actually get something back for him. His potential, the one reason for the team to hold off on trading him, is the draw for other teams to take a look.
The calculation Minnesota has to make is whether they could get enough back to take a depth piece out of their lineup, but it’s worth exploring.