USMNT transfers: Balogun to Chelsea, Adams to Bournemouth, Dest to Nice
Today’s USMNT transfers include Folarin Balogun being linked with Chelsea. Tyler Adams is set to complete his move to AFC Bournemouth and Sergino Dest could be on his way to OGC Nice.
USMNT transfers: Folarin Balogun to Chelsea
Arsenal have priced Folarin Balogun out of a move to Inter Milan and rejected a bid from AS Monaco. However, Chelsea has joined Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in reportedly being interested in signing the USMNT forward.
According to Sky Sports, “Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. No formal bid for the USA international has been made yet by the Blues.”
Balogun would be a great addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad but he would likely be a back-up to Nicolas Jackson. The American would get more game time at Fulham or Monaco. A transfer to Spurs is unrealistic due to their rivalry with the Gunners.
USMNT transfers: Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth
Tyler Adams looks to have finally escaped from Leeds United back to the Premier League with a move to AFC Bournemouth. The USMNT captain came close to joining Chelsea, the Cherries may not be as big a club as the Blues but at least he is back in English soccer’s top flight.
Sky Sports has reported that “Adams has completed his medical ahead of completing his move from Leeds United to Bournemouth. Adams is set to sign for the Cherries for a fee of £23m plus £1m in add-ons.”
USMNT transfers: Sergino Dest to OGC Nice
Sergino Dest has recently been linked with PSV Eindhoven but the Barcelona defender could now have the option of heading to France as well as the Netherlands.
Matteo Moretto revealed yesterday that “PSV Eindhoven is pressing for Sergiño Dest and is trying to get as close as possible to the final agreement. In the last hours, Nice has joined the race that has contacted him.”
At PSV he would be able to play alongside fellow Americans Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi. The Dutch side will also have Champions League soccer if they beat Rangers in the play-offs. However, Ligue 1 is considered by many to be a more competitive division to the Eredivisie, so a move to Nice is an attractive alternative.