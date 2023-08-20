Kyler Murray Rumors: 5 trade destinations for QB if Cardinals hit hard reset
By Jakob Ashlin
Let’s break down five trade destinations for Kyler Murray if the Arizona Cardinals decide to kick off a rebuild.
The Arizona Cardinals are in a difficult position. In 2022, they finished with an underwhelming 4-13 record (second-worst in the NFC). During the offseason, they lost several key players including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive ends JJ Watt and Zach Allen, cornerback Byron Murphy, and guard Justin Pugh.
There are still talented individual players on this roster such as Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker and deep-threat wide receiver Marquise Brown. However, the Cardinals’ roster simply lacks the depth to catapult them into real contention.
Quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in 2022. That deal will officially begin in 2024. His raw talent is apparent. In four seasons, he has recorded 84 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns, but questions remain.
Since entering the league in 2019, Murray has posted a quarterback rating of 92.5, which is 22nd in the NFL (minimum 200 pass attempts). In addition, the Cardinals have yet to win a playoff game during Murray’s tenure.
Can Murray sustain elite quarterback play for an extended period of time? Will he need an All-Pro supporting cast to lead Arizona to the Super Bowl? These are not the type of questions you want to ask about a $230.5 million quarterback.
Trading Murray in 2024 is the most likely outcome for the Cardinals, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano [subscription required].
"“[The Cardinals] have to find a solution to the Murray contract problem next offseason, ideally convincing some other team to take him off their hands and help defray the dead-money cost as Arizona moves on to a future without him.”"
Moving Murray’s contract would allow the Cardinals the flexibility to launch a full space rebuild. Despite the concerns, he is talented enough to draw interest around the league. Here are five potential trade destinations.
NFL Rumors: 5 trade destinations for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
5. Los Angeles Rams
From Jalen Ramsey to Matthew Stafford, the Rams love making splashy trades.
Stafford struggled with injuries in 2022. In nine games, he posted an 87.4 quarterback rating, which was his lowest single-season mark since 2014. Entering his 15th NFL season, there are longevity concerns for the Super Bowl Champion, but with four years left on his deal, the Rams could have a difficult time moving on from the veteran.
If Stafford underperforms in 2023, the Rams could look to make a move at quarterback. A Rams trade could be the most appealing option for the Cardinals. If they take back Stafford’s contract in the deal, they could persuade the Rams to offer them higher draft compensation.