Fansided

Kyler Murray Rumors: 5 trade destinations for QB if Cardinals hit hard reset

By Jakob Ashlin

NFL, Kyler Murray (Imagn Images)
NFL, Kyler Murray (Imagn Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on a three-yard touchdown run with no time left in regulation at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract this offseason, but that does not exclude them from pursuing Murray in 2024. Last season, the Raiders finished with a disappointing 6-11 record. In a loaded AFC, they could be out of the playoff race, once again. This season, the Raiders will have the second-toughest schedule in the entire NFL, per Sharp Football Analysis.

In addition, Garoppolo’s contract offers a potential out in 2025. According to Spotrac, they could cut him without incurring any dead cap. If they want to move on from him in 2024, he should have value as a trade asset. In a potential Murray trade, they could send him back to Arizona as a potential bridge quarterback.

If the Raiders want to make a run at Murray, the path is surprisingly clear.

Home/NFL