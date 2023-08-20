Kyler Murray Rumors: 5 trade destinations for QB if Cardinals hit hard reset
By Jakob Ashlin
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract this offseason, but that does not exclude them from pursuing Murray in 2024. Last season, the Raiders finished with a disappointing 6-11 record. In a loaded AFC, they could be out of the playoff race, once again. This season, the Raiders will have the second-toughest schedule in the entire NFL, per Sharp Football Analysis.
In addition, Garoppolo’s contract offers a potential out in 2025. According to Spotrac, they could cut him without incurring any dead cap. If they want to move on from him in 2024, he should have value as a trade asset. In a potential Murray trade, they could send him back to Arizona as a potential bridge quarterback.
If the Raiders want to make a run at Murray, the path is surprisingly clear.