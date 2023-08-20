NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers future, Steelers RB battle, Eagles surprise
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Jaylen Warren could be ready to dethrone Najee Harris
On Saturday, Jaylen Warren’s spectacular 62-yard touchdown run against the Bills put Steelers fans on high alert. Yes, it’s only preseason, and yes, Pittsburgh is still high on former first-rounder Najee Harris.
But is it entirely possible that Warren is, pound for pound, the more explosive back? Yes, it is.
Last year, Warren averaged 4.9 yards per attempt compared to Harris’ 3.8 yards, and as many discerning Steelers fans have pointed out, Warren’s 62-yard TD run of preseason far exceeds the longest run of Harris’ career, which is 37 yards.
Taking a closer look at each back’s 2022 season will reveal that Warren has the edge in not only rushing efficiency but pass-catching stats, beating Harris in yards per reception, catch percentage, yards per target, and more. Somewhere, there’s a case for Warren to win RB1 and demote Harris to backup duties.
Given that Pittsburgh invested a first-round pick on Harris, Warren probably isn’t getting starting snaps in 2023. More touches isn’t out of the question, though…
Warren’s powerful burst and bullish ability to attack and exploit defensive holes is part of the reason he’s such a lethal rusher, and he still has his best football ahead of him. It may be in the Steelers’ best interest to split the backfield come September, but for now, the fanbase can be content that the Steelers boast two young, in-their-prime ball-carriers on the roster.