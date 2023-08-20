3 Packers on the rise, 1 fighting for his NFL future this preseason
By Mark Powell
Packers who made the roster: Malik Heath
Green Bay is not lacking in young, explosive receiver talent, yet they got even richer when they signed Malik Heath as an undrafted free agent. Heath has impressed in training camp, and had a huge game against the Patriots. Heath and Clifford have formed a dynamic duo of sorts on the Packers reserve unit. The UDFA caught five balls for 75 yards on Saturday.
Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave considers Heath the big winner of preseason Week 2 for the Packers:
"“Undrafted rookie receiver Malik Heath continues to give the Packers a headache. All he does is make plays. Heath has shown his ability as a receiver but also offers plenty as a blocker, which will impress head coach Matt LaFleur. Heath led the Packers in receiving against the Patriots, making five catches for 75 yards. He beat first-round pick Christian Gonzalez, which is notable. Heath continues to impress and may have done enough to force his way onto the Packers’ 53-man roster.”"
Heath is listed as third string behind Christian Watson on the Packers depth chart, but expect that to change momentarily. At the very least, Heath is a practice squad target for Green Bay moving forward.