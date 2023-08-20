3 Packers on the rise, 1 fighting for his NFL future this preseason
By Mark Powell
Could Packers cut RB Patrick Taylor Jr.?
Green Bay has a stacked front end of the backfield with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but behind that there is some wiggle room for the likes of Patrick Taylor Jr., Emanuel Wilson and others. Unfortunately for Taylor Jr., it would appear he’s been phased out of the offense some as the preseason rolls along.
Taylor Jr. received limited touches on Saturday, and didn’t do all that much with the ball. He had 12 yards on four carries, and caught one pass for five yards.
Wilson, meanwhile, did far more with the opportunities he was given. Wilson had 63 yards rushing on 15 carries, good for over four yards a touch. In the passing game, Wilson caught two balls for 15 yards, proving he’s a multifaceted back the Packers can trust on third down if called upon.
This came just one week after Wilson ran for over 100 yards in his NFL debut, which also happened to fall on the anniversary of his father’s death. Wilson is the kind of story fans fall in love with in the preseason, and considering he’s battling for the RB3 spot, Taylor Jr. should be worried.