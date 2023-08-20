3 Steelers who should be cut, 1 who earned a roster spot after preseason Week 2
By Mark Powell
Steelers players to keep: Calvin Austin is proving his worth
By no means was Calvin Austin on the cut line entering this week’s contest against the Bills, but he knew he could cement his status as lead return man and Swiss-army knife in Matt Canada’s system if he played well. The second-year wide receiver did just that.
While Austin failed to score on the offensive side of the ball, he did look explosive as ever on special teams.
Most NFL pundits forget about Austin on a Steelers roster full on exciting young players. However, the Memphis product was one of the best return men in college football during his time as a Tiger, and showed just that against the Bills.
Austin is slated as the starting punt and kick returner, plus the backup slot receiver behind Allen Robinson. That feels right, as Austin’s role on offense is only beginning and should expand throughout the year. Expect Canada to use him early and often on his jet sweep handoffs.
With Austin’s success comes the inevitable truth that there may not be a place on this roster for Gunner Olszewski, who was the starting return man last season, but has since been replaced by Austin in two separate place on the depth chart. Yikes.