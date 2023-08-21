Braves Rumors: Morton talks retirement, Albies update, a Mets mistake
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Ozzie Albies is back on the field doing agility drills
Braves star Ozzie Albies is still rehabbing his hamstring on the 10-day injured list, but there is a dose of good news regarding his recovery.
This past weekend, Albies was spotted jogging on the field and doing stretches and lunges. Bally Sports’ Kelly Crull reported that Albies also ran on the treadmill and did some cage work, and by all accounts, he’s heading in the right direction.
Albies was taken out of a game against the Mets on August 13 due to what was first reported to be a cramp. It turns out he suffered a left hamstring strain and was placed on the injured list to get some rest ahead of the postseason.
Based on the latest update, Albies could be back on the field after the minimum 10 days.
The All-Star second baseman has been slashing .267/.327/.514, with an 120 OPS+ and has also gone 11-for-11 in stolen bases.
The Braves have options behind Albies in the rotation, so getting him back this month isn’t a necessity.