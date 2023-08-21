Braves Rumors: Morton talks retirement, Albies update, a Mets mistake
By Kristen Wong
Braves Rumors: Charlie Morton has a World-Series-winning mentality
On the cusp of age 40, Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is nearing the end of his MLB career, and he knows it. But for at least until the end of the season, Morton has pushed away any thoughts of retirement and is focused on winning some brass.
In his 17th season in the league, Morton has a 3.54 ERA over 24 starts. He dominated the Yankees last week with a 10-strikeout performance and even made Aaron Judge fall to his knees with one of his knuckle curveballs.
Morton recently spoke to David Laurila about his unconventional career path and about his mentality during a season that could be his last dance. The 2002 third-rounder admitted he had no idea he would have his most productive years in his mid-to-late thirties, or that he would be throwing the ball like he is now.
With the Braves primed to make another deep playoff run, Morton hopes he can “carry the good parts of my year into the offseason” and won’t think about retirement until after the Braves have closed out their 2023 campaign.
"“I went into this year thinking that I wanted to go home. That was my mentality, but I can’t have that mentality right now. I’m trying to win a World Series. I don’t want to think about either retiring or keeping going. Frankly, it’s kind of exhausting to think about next year in any shape or form. My attitude is that I’m going to carry the good parts of my year into the offseason. Then it’s up to me.”"
As Laurila writes, Morton has gone 82-40 with a 3.54 ERA over 185 starts since his 2017 season, when he was 33 years old.
One may assume that as long as Morton can still humiliate the league’s best sluggers, he’s going to stay on the mound. A third World Series for the durable veteran pitcher is within reach.