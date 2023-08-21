Chiefs Rumors: Pacheco injury, Shane Buechele shoutout, QB prediction
By Scott Rogust
Chiefs rumors: Andy Reid provides a positive injury update for Isiah Pacheco
The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves a difference maker in the running game late in last year’s NFL Draft in Isiah Pacheco, who they selected in the seventh round out of Rutgers. Pacheco launched himself towards the top of the positional depth chart by the end of the season and scored a touchdown in Super Bowl 57 in Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
This offseason, however, Pacheco had undergone shoulder surgery, and he had yet to be cleared for contact in training camp. Pacheco was spotted throughout camp wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. Well, that has since changed on Monday, as he wore a red jersey for practice for the first time this summer.
While speaking with reporters on Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Pacheco’s chances of playing in the team’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Reid said that there is a chance that the second-year running back receives some playing time before the start of the regular season.
Whether Pacheco plays in the preseason isn’t necessarily important. What would be if he’s ready to go for the start of the regular season, which begins on Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions?
Last year, Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries, while logging 13 receptions for 130 yards on 14 targets through 17 regular-season games played. In the playoffs, Pacheco recorded 197 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 37 carries, in addition to six receptions for 65 receiving yards on seven targets.
Chiefs fans, be ready for Pacheco to return to the field soon.