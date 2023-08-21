FIBA and NBA news: Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton, and Argentina’s woes
Is Deandre Ayton still unhappy in Phoenix?
The Bahamas could play in the Olympics for the first time ever in 2024. Led by the NBA trio of Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield, and Deandre Ayton they defeated Argentina 82-75 in the FIBA Americas pre-Olympic qualifying tournament final to continue their road to Paris.
Eric Gordon’s heroics are the main headline, but Deandre Ayton had some post-game remarks that might be worth looking into.
Best teammates I’ve ever been around? Perhaps we’re all reading a bit too much into what’s clearly a very emotional moment for Ayton, but his disconnect with the Phoenix Suns organization has been well-documented over the past two seasons.
He’s been in trade rumors, there were concerns about whether or not they would match a max contract offer early in the summer of 2022, and he had plenty of disagreements with former head coach Monty Williams.
Did Ayton’s frustrations extend to his teammates as well? We’ll find out this season as they pursue a championship with four max contracts – Ayton, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster.