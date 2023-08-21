Fansided

FIBA and NBA news: Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton, and Argentina’s woes

By Andrew Bernucca

Dec 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) hugs forward Dario Saric (20) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) hugs forward Dario Saric (20) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports /

Is Deandre Ayton still unhappy in Phoenix?

The Bahamas could play in the Olympics for the first time ever in 2024. Led by the NBA trio of Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield, and Deandre Ayton they defeated Argentina 82-75 in the FIBA Americas pre-Olympic qualifying tournament final to continue their road to Paris.

Eric Gordon’s heroics are the main headline, but Deandre Ayton had some post-game remarks that might be worth looking into.

Best teammates I’ve ever been around? Perhaps we’re all reading a bit too much into what’s clearly a very emotional moment for Ayton, but his disconnect with the Phoenix Suns organization has been well-documented over the past two seasons.

He’s been in trade rumors, there were concerns about whether or not they would match a max contract offer early in the summer of 2022, and he had plenty of disagreements with former head coach Monty Williams.

Did Ayton’s frustrations extend to his teammates as well? We’ll find out this season as they pursue a championship with four max contracts – Ayton, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster.

Home/FIBA World Cup