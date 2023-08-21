NBA Rumors: Lillard deal looming, Spurs mistake, Harden trade return
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Spurs mistake
Two takeaways from Reaves’ performance with Team USA this summer: 1. The Lakers are ecstatic. 2. Someone check on the Spurs.
Why? Because earlier this summer, it was reported that the Spurs considered offering Reaves a restricted free-agency sheet worth $21 million per season. However, according to HoopsHype, “the Spurs were scared off by the widespread belief that the Lakers would match any offer sheet for Reaves and chose to preserve cap space as a salary dump destination for future draft pick compensation.”
Reaves agreed to a four-year, $56 million deal with the Lakers. Simultaneously cementing his legacy and squandering every young fan’s dream of seeing ‘Country Kobe’ play alongside Victor Wembanyama.