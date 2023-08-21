NBA Rumors: Lillard deal looming, Spurs mistake, Harden trade return
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: What 76ers want in return for James Harden
After James Harden publicly called Daryl Morey a liar, things began to fall apart for the 76ers. In June, Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option and requested a trade, eyeing the Clippers as a potential landing spot. But, when no teams bit at Harden’s steep asking price, the 76ers shut down trade negotiations. Harden, who took a team-friendly deal to play with the 76ers in the first place, is obviously frustrated. Questions arise about whether or not he’ll even show up to camp.
Now, it’s being reported that Morey and the 76ers are less interested in players and more interested in draft picks. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, “Morey isn’t stuck on receiving Clippers guard Terance Mann back in a Harden deal, but is coveting future first-round draft picks.”
In its current fragile state, Philadelphia, rather than competing again, could choose to tear down and rebuild. Many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later. Safe to say, it’s not looking sunny for Philly fans.