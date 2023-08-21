NFL Rumors: Former Dalvin Cook suitor in on Jonathan Taylor trade
By Scott Rogust
The Indianapolis Colts are allowing running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade, and a suitor for Dalvin Cook could be in the running.
The second week of the preseason is about to wrap up, which means the 53-man roster deadline is getting that much closer. With that, trades are bound to happen. Well, there was one big name that just hit the market.
On Monday, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts have allowed running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. This comes after team owner Jim Irsay said that he wouldn’t trade Taylor whatsoever. Now, teams will likely have to cave in to what the Colts are asking for in return, in addition to trying to sign Taylor to a contract extension, as he is a free agent at the end of the year.
So, which teams are interested?
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are “expected to at least explore a trade” for Taylor.
The Dolphins being interested in a running back isn’t necessarily surprising. This offseason, the Dolphins were heavily linked to free agent Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings back in June. Cook grew up in the Miami area, so it was obvious why there would be a link between the two.
However, the Dolphins didn’t end up with Cook. Instead, they watched the New York Jets sign Cook to a one-year, $7 million contract. The Jets weren’t the only AFC East team to bring in a running back, as the New England Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year, $3 million deal.
While the Dolphins may be interested in exploring a trade for Taylor, it won’t come cheap. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or a package of picks that equate to that value.
In his three years with the Colts, Taylor ran for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns on 756 carries, while catching 104-of-130 targets for 802 yards and three touchdowns.
Will any team, including the Dolphins, be willing to give up a first-round pick for an impending free-agent running back? That will be something to keep an eye on.