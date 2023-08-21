USMNT transfers: Dest joins PSV, Adams joins Bournemouth, Sargent to Leeds
Today’s USMNT transfers include Sergino Dest joining PSV Eindhoven and Tyler Adams signing for AFC Bournemouth. Also, Josh Sargent has surprisingly been linked with Leeds United.
USMNT transfers: Sergino Dest joins PSV Eindhoven
Sergino Dest may be a former Ajax player but that has not stopped him from joining the club’s rivals PSV Eindhoven. A return to the Eredivisie is what Dest needs after a tough time at Barcelona and on loan at AC Milan.
Speaking of the move to PSV’s official website Dest said “I think that (Peter) Bosz’s style of play really suits me. I will return to the Netherlands as the same type of footballer but with much more experience.”
Dest joins fellow USMNT internationals Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman at the club. They will also have Champions League soccer this season if they beat Rangers in the qualifying play-offs. They face the Scottish side in the first leg tomorrow.
USMNT transfers: Tyler Adams joins AFC Bournemouth
Tyler Adams would have hoped to have joined a bigger club than AFC Bournemouth, especially after he came close to joining Chelsea this summer. However, at least the Cherries are in the Premier League and the American has escaped from spending a season in the Championship.
The USMNT captain is the final American player to leave Leeds United after Weston McKennie returned to Juventus and Brenden Aaronson went on loan to Union Berlin.
Adams told Bournemouth’s club website “I’m very excited, to say the least. Obviously, the excitement of the Premier League last season was amazing. It was a dream come true. Obviously how the season ended was not to my liking but with the opportunity to join an amazing club like Bournemouth. I’m very excited to get going.”
USMNT transfers: Josh Sargent to Leeds United
Josh Sargent scored for Norwich City yesterday in a 3-1 win over Millwall. The American forward now has two goals and one assist in the Canaries’ opening three Championship games.
However, the player has surprisingly been linked to another team in English soccer’s second tier. According to Football Insider, “Leeds United are considering a late-window swoop for Norwich City star Josh Sargent.”
With the departure of Teemu Pukki to Minnesota United, Sargent finally has a chance to cement himself in the centre-forward role at Norwich. He has had a fantastic start to the season and it makes sense to stay at the club.