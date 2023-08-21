Fansided

4 Zion Williamson trades the Pelicans should consider

By Jakob Ashlin

Zion Williamson, James Harden (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Zion Williamson, James Harden (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports /

2. The OKC pick package

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the draft capital to make a move for any available star in the league. Williamson would be an ideal fit for their roster. First of all, he is young and fits their timeline. Secondly, a lineup of SGA, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Williamson, and Chet Holmgren fits nicely on paper.

The Pelicans would acquire multiple first-round picks, headlined by Houston’s 2024 protected first. Davis Bertans and David Nwaba are included for salary purposes, but Kenrich Williams is a valuable rotation player. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 37.3 percent from 3.

