4 Zion Williamson trades the Pelicans should consider
By Jakob Ashlin
2. The OKC pick package
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the draft capital to make a move for any available star in the league. Williamson would be an ideal fit for their roster. First of all, he is young and fits their timeline. Secondly, a lineup of SGA, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Williamson, and Chet Holmgren fits nicely on paper.
The Pelicans would acquire multiple first-round picks, headlined by Houston’s 2024 protected first. Davis Bertans and David Nwaba are included for salary purposes, but Kenrich Williams is a valuable rotation player. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, while shooting 37.3 percent from 3.