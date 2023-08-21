4 Zion Williamson trades the Pelicans should consider
By Jakob Ashlin
1. Dame for Zion
The Portland Trail Blazers are caught up in back-and-forth trade negotiations with the Miami Heat. Damian Lillard has made it clear that Miami is his preferred destination. However, the best player that the Heat can offer in a returning package is Tyler Herro, who the Blazers are reportedly “not interested in”.
The Pelicans could trump the Heat by offering Williamson for Lillard. A potential deal could be a big win for both sides. The Blazers would get an All-Star back, who fits alongside Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Meanwhile, the Pelicans could contend this year with a core of Lillard, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. Larry Nance Jr. is included to make the salaries work. Due to Williamson’s injury risk, the Pelicans also send the Blazers a 2024 first-round pick.
Teams could be hesitant to deal for Lillard, as it has been rumored he only wants to play for the Heat. Nevertheless, the Pelicans would give him the chance to contend in the Western Conference, and he would be reunited with his long-time teammate and friend, CJ McCollum.