30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Current Ranking: 11
We’re not sure what to make of the Miami Dolphins offense as of this writing. Tua Tagovailoa is returning from yet another concussion. They are coming off a pathetic performance against the Indianapolis Colts (not exactly the scariest defense in the league). The Colts were able to hold Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to 19 yards… total!
There’s no way this lasts, but the owners of Dolphins players might be willing to sell slightly low on Hill knowing what he looks like without Tagovailoa. The former Alabama star has suffered multiple concussions in a season before, so there’s no reason why that wouldn’t worry a Hill owner in fantasy.
That fear should be something to pounce on. Hill is a super star, and he might not even finish the season on Miami. There are so many factors that make Hill a must-target player.
This might just be a conversation, as the Hill owner spent a premium to get him in the draft. That usually hurts a team’s chance to grab a star player. Still, Hill has been a frustrating player for fantasy owners in the past, but this just feels different. It feels like Hill will take the bull by the horns and try to will the Dolphins (or another team) to the playoffs.