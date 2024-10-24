30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
The fantasy season is in full swing. In fact, the default fantasy league just passed its halfway point. Most fantasy leagues enjoy 14-week regular seasons, with Weeks 15, 16 and 17 acting as the fantasy playoffs. At this point, most managers know if their teams are good or bad. They can evaluate whether they should make trades to add to an already dominant team, if they need to tweak their roster to push for the playoffs or if they need to blow it up in an attempt to make an unlikely run to the postseason.
This list will address players for all three situations in fantasy. It won’t address those dynasty teams in full tank mode. That’s a completely different situation. Don’t get us wrong: These players could and should be targeted in dynasty, but we are looking at this from the redraft league lens.
That said, there are some players who are severely undervalued. These players are the ones you should be targeting in trades. Go, make an offer as soon as you’re done reading. We will be using ESPN's overall PPR, one-QB rankings to determine where everyone's "value" is.
1. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Current Ranking: 8
We start with a player who obviously still has a ton of value, but he’s fallen from his preseason highs. Breece Hall was the number-one overall pick in some leagues. Hall hasn’t been perfect, but we are starting to see those sparks that made him this high of a pick. After a big week last week, Hall is the fourth-highest-scoring running back in standard PPR leagues.
Yet, he’s ranked fifth as a running back. And we expect him to only get better. Now that Davante Adams is on the New York Jets, and the team is in desperation mode at 2-5, the Jets will lean on their stars. Hall is as good a star as one can lean on.
There are rumors the Jets might trade Garrett Wilson, but that would be insane. We see the Jets keeping their offense as is to make a push for the playoffs. It’s a bad situation, but Hall is going to be a focal point from this point forward and could be the points leader among running backs by the end of the season. We expect huge games, and if the Jets come back, your first- and second-round fantasy matchups would be against the Jaguars and Rams.