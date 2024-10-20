Teams inquiring on Garrett Wilson trade? Jets aren't that stupid
By James Nolan
According to a recent report from ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have a "select group" of teams interested in trading for star receiver Garrett Wilson. The Las Vegas Raiders recently traded Davante Adams to the Jets for a conditional draft pick.
Aaron Rodgers now has his old friend from Green Bay to rely on, in addition to the third-year star wideout. Across 108 career games with the four-time MVP QB, Adams has recorded 622 catches for 7,590 yards, along with 69 receiving touchdowns. Wilson has 208 receiving yards with two touchdowns over the last two weeks for the Jets. Allen Lazard is also having a fantastic season with New York. He's already racked up 5 TDs in the first six weeks.
It would be surprising if the Jets traded the former Ohio State standout. Joe Douglas drafted Wilson in the first round a few years ago. New York would need to be blown away by an offer to trade Wilson, especially since Rodgers has praised the 24-year-old numerous times.
Mike Williams, who signed with the Jets this past offseason, is a more likely trade target for teams. Rodgers didn't hold back in his postgame comments after the veteran wideout slipped and caused a game-ending interception. If Williams caught the ball in Week 6, New York could be in first place in the AFC East.
With Adams, Wilson, and Lazard, New York could afford to move Williams. Trading the 24-year-old wouldn't make sense. The Jets should keep the former first-round pick, as he could be a long-term piece. Adams is 31-years-old, and Lazard is 28-years-old. Wilson's upside is too high to let him go, especially since that'd leave them with veteran receivers.
Trading Garrett Wilson would be foolish of the Jets
On top of his upside, Wilson and Adams could be an elite one-two punch. Breece Hall woke up in Week 6, as he eclipsed 100 rushing yards. Rodgers could thrive with all the elite playmakers he has on offense.
With Robert Saleh gone and Jeff Ulbrich taking over as the interim Head Coach, he made Todd Downing the offensive play-caller. Outside of the Williams blunder that caused an interception, Rodgers had a great game in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. He racked up 294 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Jets would be foolish to give up on Wilson just because they have Adams. Both of them have the potential to be an elite duo. Even though they sit at 2-4, they can easily turn the season around. After New York's Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will only play two teams that have a winning record currently.
If they can scrape by the 4-2 Steelers, who are starting Russel Wilson for the first time, the Jets could finish the season with as many as 11 wins. Adams is undoubtedly going to take Wilson's spot as the main receiver, but that doesn't mean Douglas should trade the young wideout. Together, the two of them could do big things.