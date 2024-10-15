Mike Williams on the trade block? 4 teams that could use Jets WR after Davante Adams deal
By Quinn Everts
Sometimes a player and team just don't mesh, and that might be the case with Mike Williams and the New York Jets. The veteran receiver, who spent seven years as a Charger, recording nearly 5000 yards before signing with the Jets this season, has not produced like he or the Jets expected. Six games into the season, he's caught just 10 passes for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. Now, after the addition of All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, time might be running out for Williams in the Big Apple. Although it didn't work in New York, Williams might be find greater success elsehwhere. Who could use the services of the big pass-catcher?
Cleveland Browns
To be fair, you reading this would probably help the Browns offense. Cleveland is near the bottom of the league in essentially every passing category, and while quarterback Deshaun Watson shoulders most of that blame, the Browns thin receiving corps doesn't help matters. It would make sense to add Williams, who could immediately slot in as Cleveland's second option behind Jerry Jeudy now that Amari Cooper is gone.
Tight end David Njoku returning from injury will only help the Browns woeful offense too, but there is still help needed to get this group even close to league-average. Williams can't do that himself, but it would at least be a step in the right direction.
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is good enough to make things happen with just about anyone at wide receiver. This isn't implying that Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Mack Hollins are "just anyone" because the Bills new-look wide receiver unit has done a good enough job to help the Bills get to 4-2, but some added depth never hurts. And the recent trade for Amari Cooper helps but why not continue to build on strength?
With the loss of Stefon Diggs this offseason, Allen and the Bills knew they'd need to find some replacements to take the targets that Diggs provided. It's been a balanced effort in that regard so far, with tight end Dalton Kincaid currently leading the way at 21 catches and Shakir right behind him at 20. Williams wouldn't command a huge target share in this offense but he would give the Bills another big target for Josh Allen to throw missiles to.
Denver Broncos
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix hasn't set the world on fire like a few of his rookie counterparts, but he's been good enough for Denver's front office to get him some receiving help and see what he can do with some more veteran presence at the position. Currently, the Broncos are led by Courtland Sutton, but their second-leading receiver Josh Reynolds is now on IR with a fractured finger, meaning the team has gotten even thinner at the position.
Like Reynolds, Mike Williams is a big target and could easily fill in the role Reynolds had been playing in his first season as a Bronco. Denver was a good fit already, but now the team may be looking for receiving help as one of its top pass-catchers heads to the IR. Draft picks should be cherished for a young team like Denver, but it likely won't have to give up much to acquire Williams, and if the team believes in Bo Nix as its future QB, it might as well make the move and get him some insurance at wideout.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers will find ways to be good. Always and forever. This year, Pittsburgh is 4-2 even after being picked to finish last in the AFC North by pretty much everybody. Justin Fields has done an admirable job as QB1 for the Steelers... but it appears that he is now being benched in favor of Russell Wilson. Coming off an injury, Pittsburgh is going to give Wilson first team reps in practice with the intention of starting him on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero.
Whoever the QB may be in Pittsburgh, they will need some extra receiving help. George Pickens is on pace for a 1,000 yard season, but in back of him there aren't many reliable receivers for the Steelers to throw to. Pat Freiermuth is a solid NFL tight end, but doesn't have big-play abillity and acts as more of a safety net. Williams could provide an occasional big play for a Steelers offense that has been lacking those for most of the year.