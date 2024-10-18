Mike Williams does have interest after all, with three teams linked to Jets WR
It was only a matter of time Mike Williams garnered some attention from NFL teams before the trade deadline. Williams hasn’t played quite like he did when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has just 10 catches for 145 yards and no touchdowns this season.
That’s not necessarily his fault as the entire Jets offense has been trying to find some synchronization this season with Aaron Rodgers back and healthy. It’s been everything but for Jets receivers and Rodgers.
So they added Davante Adams this week in hopes of using previous chemistry between the players as a spark for an offense needing anything to get going. With Adams’ arrival to New York, that creates a logjam for the Jets at receiver. Naturally Williams became the movable piece.
Here’s who is showing some interest in adding depth to their receiving core before the trade deadline.
Who is interested in adding Mike Williams before the trade deadline?
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, three teams are showing interest in adding Mike Williams over the next couple of weeks. — the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Chargers
Of the three teams Russini mentioned, two stick out. One is a potential reunion with the Chargers after spending his first six seasons there.
While playing in Los Angeles, he had two 1,000 yard seasons and was a great second option to Keenan Allen. The Chargers aren’t quite lighting up the passing game like they were years ago – which was expected with a coach that prefers running the ball.
That said, adding Williams to a somewhat familiar system could help spark that. And he gets out of a situation he didn’t fit in and onto a team that helped him get to where he is now.
The other team that could make sense is the Pittsburgh Steelers. George Pickens has emerged as a No. 1 target for Justin Fields so far, but his ego sometimes overshadows his play on the field. Aside from Pickens, their second leading receiver is Pat Freiermuth and after him is Calvin Austin. Williams would be a big target that has some big play ability.
The only odd team Russini mentioned is the New Orleans Saints. It would be a good fit, but not quite sure it makes sense for him to go there. He’s in his age 30 season and the Saints quickly went from contenders to pretenders in a matter of weeks.
While the Saints have been plagued by the injury bug, I think if they do make a move for a wide receiver before the trade deadline, they should look at adding a young piece rather than a player they may get a good season out of if Carr comes back and looks like did the first two weeks.
The good thing is teams are showing interest in Williams, which was expected after the blockbuster move to bring Adams to New York. It’s just a matter of time before we finalize his destination.