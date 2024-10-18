Sure sounds like at least one Steelers star prefers Justin Fields over Russell Wilson
Mike Tomlin has yet to make it official, but it sure seems like Russell Wilson is on the verge of reclaiming his status as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin has already dubbed Russ "in consideration" for Week 7, and Wilson has been the one taking the majority of first-team reps at practice over the past few days. Wilson was QB1 out of training camp, he's by all accounts fully recovered from his calf injury and Tomlin has declined to give Fields a vote of confidence; even Fields himself sounds like the decision has already been made.
But just because Tomlin seems to have a favorite doesn't mean that that opinion is shared throughout the Steelers locker room. At least one prominent member of Pittsburgh's offense had a chance to fall in line behind his head coach on Thursday, and he made it pretty clear that his allegiances still lie with Fields.
Najee Harris doesn't have a good answer when asked what Russell Wilson brings to Steelers offense
With all signs pointing to Wilson as the Steelers starter this week, reporters naturally asked around the locker room about what the change might mean for the team and its offense. Harris specifically was asked what the offense would be gaining with Wilson under center, and the running back ... couldn't even come up with the vaguest of platitudes.
"We got to actually game plan?" Couldn't even come up with something about veteran experience or anything? I think that tells us about all we need to know about what Harris thinks about his respective QBs. And really, can you blame him? Harris has watched Fields lead his team to a 4-2 start, all while moving the ball efficiently enough and, most importantly of all, not turning the ball over. Why wouldn't he have the support of Harris and the rest of this offense? Wilson has yet to be thrown into the fire in Pittsburgh, and his personality is ... well, let's just say a bit different from most people's.
This is, in truth, on Tomlin for putting his players in this position. He could come out and name Wilson the starter if that was the move he wanted to make. Instead he's waffling, either out of some misguided sense of gamesmanship or because of a lack of confidence in Wilson's performance or health, and now the entire organization is spending this week stuck in limbo. Harris did his best to deflect a question that really should be asked of his head coach.