Steelers succumb to worst instincts with decision to start Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers just played their most complete game of the season, dominating the Las Vegas Raiders on the road en route to a 32-13 victory. Sure, it's only the Raiders, but any game won by 19 points is impressive.
Instead of the focus being on the Steelers being 4-2 on the season and tied for first place in the AFC North, being one of the best stories in the NFL with their strong start, all focus is now on their quarterback room.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Steelers plan on giving Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, making it almost certain that the veteran quarterback will usurp Justin Fields on the depth chart and start their Week 7 game against the New York Jets.
Tomlin did clarify his comments but indicated that Wilson still appears in line to start, even if the Steelers still plan to have Fields on the field in some moments.
Steelers make worst possible QB decision with Russell Wilson in line to start over Justin Fields
This move doesn't come as a complete shock. Wilson is now healthy after missing the first six weeks of the season with a calf injury, and he was signed on to be a starter. With that being said, though, how was this the move they made? Couldn't things have changed based on how the season has unfolded thus far?
Fields, starting in place of the injured Wilson, looked mostly good under center. He wasn't quite at the top of his game in their win against the Raiders, but he clearly didn't have to be based on the outcome. He still has his Steelers at 4-2 on the year while completing 66.3 percent of his throws for 1,166 yards and five touchdowns compared to one interception. One interception in six games! This isn't even including the five touchdowns Fields has on the ground this season, and the fact that he has thrown the ball as well as he had with a subpar wide receiver room.
With how Fields has played, the only reasonable reason for benching him would be if the Steelers had a prime version of Russell Wilson waiting in the wings. Russell Wilson in 2024 is very far beyond his prime. Wilson was so bad with the Denver Broncos, in fact, that they chose to pay him a truckload of money to go away rather than have him start another year for them. Wilson is better than the likes of Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky, but is he better than Justin Fields right now? An argument can easily be made that he is not.
The least Pittsburgh could've done was wait until the team lost a couple in a row or Fields had some awful games under center before making a switch. Fields has a much higher ceiling than Wilson, and happens to be a decade younger. This move doesn't help them now, and it doesn't help them in the future either, with age in mind.
It's really hard to fathom why the Steelers are making this switch. Their fans can only hope Wilson has a short leash upon his likely return against a stout Jets defense.