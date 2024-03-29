Latest report reveals Kenny Pickett felt betrayed by Steelers over Russell Wilson signing
Kenny Pickett did not take the Pittsburgh Steelers' trade for Russell Wilson very well.
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kenny Pickett less than a week after signing Russell Wilson. Once thought to be the Steelers' official QB1 when the offseason started, the relationship between Pickett and the organization soured overnight.
A new report from ESPN's Brooke Pryor outlines exactly what went wrong.
When the Steelers inked Wilson, the move was met with tremendous fanfare. Pickett felt betrayed, under the belief that Pittsburgh was going back on its promise to start him at quarterback. The Steelers assured Pickett it would be an "open competition" for the starting gig, but the damage was done.
"Pickett, per multiple sources, believed the Steelers were going back on their initial plan to give him the first-team reps, placing him at a disadvantage in any competition. Pickett expressed that he would rather play elsewhere and make a fresh start than compete from second place in Pittsburgh. On March 11, the day legal tampering opened in the NFL, and less than 24 hours after Wilson's announcement, rumblings of Pickett's anger began reverberating around the league, per sources who were involved in free agency negotiations for available quarterbacks. Four days later, the Steelers introduced Wilson in a noon news conference and then traded Pickett to the Eagles that same afternoon in a deal that included a picks swap."
In the end, Pickett's frustration is understandable. The Steelers never gave him much of a shot to perform at the highest level, and Wilson was expected to take QB1 reps in camp. That said, Pickett's anger led him to what is arguably a less favorable position with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he is the undisputed backup to Pro Bowl QB Jalen Hurts.
On one hand, Pickett's anger is justified. It's hard to disagree with his reported assessment — that Pittsburgh was rescinding his starting status in favor of Wilson, whose experience provided a natural edge in any preseason "battle." On the other hand, Pickett still very much had a chance to outperform Wilson and claim the job. If not before the season, at some point during the season. He will receive no such opportunity in Philadelphia.
For Pickett, there are positive and negative elements to the Eagles' move. He won't see the field unless Hurts gets injured, which is an unfortunate side effect of demotion. But, if Pickett does see the field, he will be much better positioned for success. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith headline arguably the best WR room in football, not to mention Saquon Barkley in the backfield and one of the NFL's top offensive lines.
Pickett was always restricted by the incompetence of Matt Canada and the Steelers front office. He didn't have the personnel or the scheme to overcome his limitations. In Philadelphia, Pickett should look better. It's just a question of whether or not we ever get to see it outside of practice and the preseason.
Last season, Pickett completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions across 12 starts. Now, he turns his focus to learning the Eagles' playbook and meshing with new teammates.