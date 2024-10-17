Justin Fields answer under pressure alone should be enough to earn Steelers job
The Pittsburgh Steelers are, without fail, the most needlessly dramatic team in the NFL. At 4-2, with a rock-solid defense and one of the winningest head coaches in recent memory, Pittsburgh is in the headlines because of a looming quarterback change. Russell Wilson, finally back to full strength, will take QB1 reps in practice this week in advance of a suspected start on Sunday. That leaves Justin Fields, after four wins in six weeks, scrambling to save his job.
It's a bit puzzling. Fields is a decade younger than Russ and there's no better proof of competence than games won. For all of Fields' shortcomings, he has done enough to lead the Steelers to a winning record despite personnel gaps on the O-line and in the wide receiver room. Is Russ the more productive passer? Probably, but Fields brings so much as a runner that it ought to balance out — especially when factoring in the long-term potential tied to Fields' youth.
And yet, this has always felt somewhat inevitable. Fields has not been perfect to date and the Steelers named Russ as the starter in preseason. The only reason Fields got six weeks under his belt was because Wilson spent the last couple months sorting out a calf injury. Now that he's healthy, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is primed to stake his claim.
In the face of a demotion, however, Fields handled the media firestorm with impressive maturity and grace.
Justin Fields handles question about Steelers QB job with incredible professionalism
That's the thing about Fields. All the reports out of Pittsburgh are that he's an incredibly hard worker and a willing learner. He is adored in the locker room, by coaches and teammates alike, and the results on the field have been a net positive so far.
I'm not going to sit here and say that, without a doubt, Fields is better than Russ. The Steelers' offense has been slow-moving, on track with their general malaise ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Fields has five touchdowns through six starts; Russ tossed 26 in 15 starts last season. The veteran has a more potent arm, but Arthur Smith's system is built around the run and Fields is far more efficient (and less turnover-prone) than Wilson, so there are counterbalances.
It's hard to earnestly advocate for a change at quarterback after a 4-2 start, especially when there isn't a clearly superior option. This isn't the same as Dallas winning games with Cooper Rush while Dak Prescott rehabbed. Fields and Russ are both okay at best, so why not stick with a proven formula that's still working? Why risk screwing up the momentum with a midseason QB change?
Only the Steelers.
Mike Tomlin should get the benefit of the doubt at this point, but the Steelers' offense always deserves more scrutiny. Wilson will get a chance to put up or shut up in Sunday's bout with the New York Jets, a tough defense with its own aging, former All-Pro quarterback at the reins. It should be... fun? Chaotic? Maybe stressful. We'll all find out together.