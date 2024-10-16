Quitter? Raiders fans roast Davante Adams for lackluster farewell letter
By Mark Powell
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets on Tuesday in a move absolutely everyone in the industry saw coming. Adams wanted reunited with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
The Rodgers-to-Adams connection was a productive one, but both players were younger and less injury prone at that time. Will it have the same success in New York? Only time will tell, but Woody Johnson is a desperate owner, and wants to see his investment in Rodgers pay off.
Adams will (miraculously) be healthy this week as the Jets head to Pittsburgh and take on the vaunted Steelers defense. The game itself will be carried by NBC on their Sunday Night Football broadcast.
As most players do when they leave a franchise behind via free agency or trade, Adams wrote a farewell post to the Raiders, Las Vegas and Oakland (remember that?) on social media. Adams called playing for the Raiders "a childhood dream" and employed the phrase "once a Raider, always a Raider," which several fans disagreed with. Overall, Adams messaged reads more like a breakup via text than an actual reflection of his time with the Raiders.
Davante Adams deserves to be put on blast for his Raiders exit
Let's be real here. Adams used the Raiders for a new contract, which the Green Bay Packers were not going to give him. He only played in Vegas because of his connection to Derek Carr, formerly his college quarterback at Fresno State. Once Carr left, Adams relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated, and rather than request a trade this offseason, he showed faith in new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce, which lasted all of six games.
The comments, which can be viewed in full on the post itself, were not kind.
"That boy went back to his ex," one user wrote.
"Hamstring ain't hurting no more," another Raiders fan said. Also, he's right! The hamstring magically healed.
"Thanks for doing this in the offseason and not quitting on your team midseason," one Raiders fan wrote sarcastically. This sentiment was echoed throughout the comments section, as well as blame directed at Josh McDaniels for parting ways with Derek Carr, which has since led to the Adams trade.
Adams played revisionist history with Raiders fans emotions, and it didn't end well. It's always a classy gesture for players to say goodbye to a city and the fans, even if it only hits home for one of those supporters. However, there's a reason Adams' exit was uglier than expected, and it's him.