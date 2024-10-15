Davante Adams injury miraculously may have healed after being traded from Raiders
After one of the most bizarrely protracted sagas in recent NFL history, Davante Adams finally got the wish he refused to directly wish for: The Las Vegas Raiders sent their disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver to the New York Jets, reuniting him with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers as Gang Green looks to rescue a season already teetering on the brink.
But this deal has given Adams much more than a QB upgrade and a change of scenery. In addition to a third-round pick headed back to Vegas, the trade also apparently included a dip in the fountain of youth. Adams had missed the Raiders' last three games with a hamstring injury, but for his new team, it appears his hammy is doing much better.
Davante Adams' hamstring is feeling just fine after trade to Jets
Adams still needs to complete a physical for the trade to be finalized. According to several reports, however, the Jets have enough information to feel confident that their new wideout will be able to suit up for this week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Maybe this is all just a big coincidence. Four weeks is a pretty normal amount of time for a receiver to miss with a hamstring injury, and it's possible that Adams would've been back in the lineup no matter which team he was a member of come Sunday. It's not like he and Rodgers have much of a learning curve to go through. Still, there's no denying it's a tough look: Adams refused to come out and say so publicly, but it was clear — Aidan O'Connell compliments to the contrary — that he had bailed on the Raiders weeks ago, whether he was healthy or not. Now that he's back with his old buddy Rodgers, everything is magically A-OK.
Adams is hardly the first player in NFL history to opt against putting his body on the line for a team he no longer wants to be a part of, and he won't be the last. But the least he could do is handle the situation with a bit of honesty. Fellow trade candidate Maxx Crosby has been about as unhappy with how things are going in Vegas, and he's still taken the field for just about every defensive snap. Which isn't to say that Adams was faking the injury entirely, or simply choosing not to play when he could have; it's just to say that, when your teammates are putting their bodies on the line on a weekly basis, you owe it to them to be straight-forward about the state of things — especially when you're a star of Adams' caliber.