3 Jets to blame for failing to take winnable game from rival Bills
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets entered a new era last week after they fired head coach Robert Saleh following their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was named interim head coach in place of Saleh, while Todd Downing was promoted to offensive play-caller, while Nathaniel Hackett was demoted. The Jets had the chance to get off on the right foot to this new era by defeating the Buffalo Bills, who were on a two-game losing streak.
But on Monday night, the Jets failed to take what was a winnable game against the Bills. Instead, they lost 23-20. The Jets' red zone offense was atrocious, as they only converted on one of their four opportunities. Not to mention that there were multiple missed kicks on a windy night in New Jersey. Not even a Hail Mary touchdown pass by quarterback Aaron Rodgers could give the Jets a win.
As for who is to blame for this loss, these three Jets stand out.
3. Tyron Smith, OT
The Jets devoted the majority of their offseason fixing their offensive line to help keep Rodgers upright. One of their big signings in free agency was former Dallas Cowboys stud left tackle Tyron Smith. In his prime, Smith was one of the best blindside tackles in the game. But, he's been dealing with a variety of injuries over the years.
But on Monday, Smith had a brutal mistake that ended up costing the Jets.
Late in the third quarter, the Jets were inside the red zone and seemingly took a 26-20 lead after a four-yard touchdown run by rookie Braelon Edwards. But the referees had thrown a penalty flag (one of many on Monday night), and declared that the touchdown would be nullified due to a holding penalty on Smith.
Immediately afterward, wide receiver Garrett Wilson dropped a potential touchdown catch after a huge tackle by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. Ulbrich called upon Greg Zuerlein to kick a go-ahead 32-yard field goal, only to miss.
That penalty by Smith was crushing, as the Jets potentially could have won.
2. Greg Zuerlein, K
Next up is Zuerlein, who had a brutal outing on Monday. It was going to be a rough game for both Zuerlein and Tyler Bass, as it was a windy night in East Rutherford. Not to mention, MetLife Stadium is like a wind tunnel as well, only making conditions that much more difficult for the kickers.
But Zuerlein had multiple missed field goals on the night. As mentioned in the section prior, he shanked a 32-yard field goal that ultimately hit the left upright, leaving the Jets without points.
On the following offensive drive, the Jets made it to Buffalo's 25-yard line, only to have to try and settle for another field goal. Zuerlein's 43-yard attempt hit the left upright once again. That was six points taken off the board for the Jets by Zuerlein.
Yes, it was windy, but those missed points cost the Jets a chance to get back to .500 and hand the Bills their third loss in a row.
1. Mike Williams, WR
Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets' comeback attempt came to an end after Rodgers threw a pass to wide receiver and offseason acquisition Mike Williams, only for it to be intercepted by cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Unfortunately for Williams and the Jets, another costly mistake at the end of the game ultimately prevented them from making a comeback. With a little over two minutes remaining in regulation, Rodgers targeted Williams, who was open between two Bills defenders. Rodgers targeted Williams, but the receiver had to run backwards to try and catch it, only to slip and fall. That allowed Bills cornerback Taron Johnson to dive in front of Williams to secure the interception.
That was a brutal sequence for the Jets, as their chance to potentially win the game or force overtime came to an end, and now fall to 2-4 on the year.
During his postgame press conference, Rodgers hinted that Williams ran the wrong route on his pass, which caused him to run back to try and catch the football, only to slip.
It was an all-around messy night for the Jets, who look like the exact same team that struggled while Saleh was the head coach. While there are still 11 games left on the season, the Jets have to turn things around quickly.