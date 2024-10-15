Vintage Aaron Rodgers makes appearance for Jets with Hail Mary TD: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets were the attention of the NFL world not only because of their reported interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, but also after they fired head coach Robert Saleh. The move came after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, and team owner Woody Johnson reported defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as interim head coach. The main reason for the Jets' lack of success was the struggles on offense.
Well on Monday night, the Jets got a much-needed visit from vintage Aaron Rodgers.
With the team trailing 20-10 in the closing seconds of the first half, Rodgers went for a Hail Mary touchdown pass. Let's not forget that Rodgers has had numerous Hail Mary touchdown passes throughout his long career with the Green Bay Packers. So, it should come as no surprise that Rodgers connected with Packers teammate Allen Lazard for a 52-yard touchdown to cut New York's deficit to 20-17.
Social media reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary touchdown pass in Week 6
Let's just say that those watching the game were amazed that at 40-years-old, Rodgers can still heave a deep touchdown pass with relative ease. That includes pro sports superstars Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is exactly what the Jets needed, as their defense was struggling against Buffalo in the first half. The offense, for the most part under new play-caller Todd Downing, looked much better now that Nathaniel Hackett was demoted.
In the first half, Rodgers completed 13-of-17 pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
The Jets are looking to get back in the win column and emphatically take first place in the AFC East, while increasing the Bills' losing streak to three games. If Rodgers keeps playing like he is, they have a good chance of that.