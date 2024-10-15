Davante Adams trade grades: Jets make dream a reality reuniting WR with Aaron Rodgers
By John Buhler
Fresh off a 23-20 home loss to the rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the New York Jets have decided to take control of Tuesday's news cycle by trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. He will be coming over to Florham Park for a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-round pick. The trade is expected to be finalized by the end of the day on Tuesday.
While the Silver and Black are going nowhere, the Jets still think they can take off with an identical 2-4 record. Bless their hearts! The good news for Gang Green is the Miami Dolphins are drowning and there is no hope to be had in Foxborough for the decadent New England Patriots. They are two games back of Buffalo, plus losing the head-to-head tiebreaker for now. Are they still really in this?
I applaud Joe Douglas putting himself out there to make another big trade, even though is job is very much on the line. He saw Robert Saleh's head get lopped off by the Woody Johnson guillotine, so he probably gets the message he is next. To me, this move feels like a pandering maneuver to placate Aaron Rodgers, but I could be totally wrong. At least the Raiders know that this is not their season...
This is very much a high risk/high reward sort of deal for the Jets, but one they have years of control.
The Jets plan to take on all of Adams' remaining salary. Adams will be under contract through 2026.
While I am skeptical of this being panacea for the Jets, I am excited to see how this trade works out.
New York Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Is there a chance this deal works out for the Jets? Oh, absolutely. However, I feel like they misdiagnosed their problem yet again. Once again, coaching matters, and Robert Saleh was never going to cut it, just like Nathaniel Hackett can't hack it. If this is a move that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich fully endorses, then I can get behind it. My concern is Johnson will just fire Douglas anyway.
I will end up viewing this trade favorably for the Jets on three conditions. One, the rapport Rodgers had with Adams resurfaces and this team makes the playoffs this year. Two, Johnson does not fire Douglas after this season. Otherwise, you gave up precious draft capital for a up-and-down receiver. And three, Johnson needs to give Ulbrich a serious shot at earning the full-time gig for next season.
As for the Raiders, this is an opportunity for Tom Telesco to gain precious draft capital to surround the first-round quarterback they take next spring with more talent. I could go either way on Antonio Pierce being retained, but I am favor of letting Telesco work. Let's hope for the Raiders' sake he doesn't draft guys coming out of college who were born brittle. Basically, don't draft Quinn Ewers!
Overall, I am going to try to be positive here and say that the Jets and the Raiders both come out of this as winners. The Raiders move on from a player who doesn't want to be around anymore. At the very least, the Jets won a headline, which is all you can really ask of them in most instances. Regardless of how I think the deal will shake out, I get the methodology behind it for both franchises.