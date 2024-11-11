College basketball picks for Nov. 11-17: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and there was certainly plenty of drama. A few big upsets shook up the AP Top 25, which saw the top three remain intact from Week 1 but had Gonzaga and Auburn take big leaps into the Top 5 after impressive wins over power conference teams, including what was essentially a road win for the Tigers over previous No. 4 Houston.
The Cougars were one of the fallers in this week's AP poll, along with Texas A&M, which dropped 10 spots after getting upset at UCF on opening night. Arkansas also dropped a few slots while North Carolina, which put together a game effort in a tough environment at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 1 Kansas on Friday night, fell only one spot to No. 10.
UCLA is out of the poll after losing to New Mexico while Ohio State and St. John's are in, with the Red Storm making their first appearance in the rankings since Rick Pitino took over as their head coach prior to last season. The Buckeyes, who are part of a very mushy middle in the Big 10, earned the respect of voters after a neutral site victory against Texas last week.
Plenty of marquee action is set for Week 2, including the Champions Classic in Atlanta and a couple of heavyweight matchups on Friday night, but which ranked teams will make the biggest moves this week? Read on for predictions of each Top 25 game on the schedule, beginning with tonight's slate of 8 Top 25 contests.
College Basketball Week 2 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Nov. 11
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Youngstown State
No. 21 Ohio State
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Ohio State
McNeese
No. 2 Alabama
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Alabama
Grambling
No. 20 Florida
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Florida
Saint Peter's
No. 24 Rutgers
7:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Rutgers
Kansas City
No. 7 Iowa State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
Yale
No. 13 Purdue
8:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue
Lamar
No. 23 Texas A&M
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Texas A&M
Central Michigan
No. 15 Marquette*
9:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Marquette
*Marquette Challenge at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Michigan State
No. 1 Kansas*
6:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kansas
Sam Houston
No. 12 Baylor
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Baylor
South Alabama
No. 25 Ole Miss
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
No. 6 Duke
No. 19 Kentucky*
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Duke
*Champions Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Wagner
No. 22 St. John's
6:30 p.m. ET
FS2
St. John's
Le Moyne
No. 3 UCONN
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
Montana
No. 11 Tennessee
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Tennessee
Kent State
No. 5 Auburn
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Auburn
Louisiana
No. 8 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
Troy
No. 18 Arkansas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arkansas
Houston Christian
No. 14 Creighton
9:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Creighton
Friday, Nov. 15
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 20 Florida
Florida State
6:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Florida
Monmouth
No. 24 Rutgers
6:30 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Rutgers
No. 2 Alabama
No. 13 Purdue
7:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Alabama
Nicholls
No. 17 Cincinnati
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
American University
No. 10 North Carolina
8:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
North Carolina
No. 15 Marquette
Maryland
8:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Maryland
UMass Lowell
No. 4 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
No. 9 Arizona
Wisconsin
9:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Arizona
No. 21 Ohio State
No. 23 Texas A&M
9:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 16
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Wofford
No. 6 Duke
12:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
South Carolina
No. 16 Indiana
3:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Indiana
Colorado State
No. 25 Ole Miss
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Ole Miss
Oakland
No. 1 Kansas
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kansas
Kansas City
No. 14 Creighton
7:00 p.m. ET
FS2
Creighton
Sunday, Nov. 17
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
New Mexico
No. 22 St. John's
12:00 p.m. ET
FS1
New Mexico
Austin Peay
No. 11 Tennessee
3:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Tennessee
Tarleton State
No. 12 Baylor
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Baylor