College basketball picks for Nov. 11-17: Predictions for every Top 25 game

A few big upsets in Week 1 helped shake up the AP Top 25 as we enter the second week of the season. How will the ranked teams fare over the next seven days?

By Mike Phillips

North Carolina v Kansas
North Carolina v Kansas / Jamie Squire/GettyImages
The first week of the college basketball season is in the books and there was certainly plenty of drama. A few big upsets shook up the AP Top 25, which saw the top three remain intact from Week 1 but had Gonzaga and Auburn take big leaps into the Top 5 after impressive wins over power conference teams, including what was essentially a road win for the Tigers over previous No. 4 Houston.

The Cougars were one of the fallers in this week's AP poll, along with Texas A&M, which dropped 10 spots after getting upset at UCF on opening night. Arkansas also dropped a few slots while North Carolina, which put together a game effort in a tough environment at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 1 Kansas on Friday night, fell only one spot to No. 10.

UCLA is out of the poll after losing to New Mexico while Ohio State and St. John's are in, with the Red Storm making their first appearance in the rankings since Rick Pitino took over as their head coach prior to last season. The Buckeyes, who are part of a very mushy middle in the Big 10, earned the respect of voters after a neutral site victory against Texas last week.

Plenty of marquee action is set for Week 2, including the Champions Classic in Atlanta and a couple of heavyweight matchups on Friday night, but which ranked teams will make the biggest moves this week? Read on for predictions of each Top 25 game on the schedule, beginning with tonight's slate of 8 Top 25 contests.

College Basketball Week 2 Top 25 Predictions

Monday, Nov. 11

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Youngstown State

No. 21 Ohio State

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Ohio State

McNeese

No. 2 Alabama

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

Grambling

No. 20 Florida

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Florida

Saint Peter's

No. 24 Rutgers

7:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Rutgers

Kansas City

No. 7 Iowa State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

Yale

No. 13 Purdue

8:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

Lamar

No. 23 Texas A&M

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Texas A&M

Central Michigan

No. 15 Marquette*

9:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Marquette

*Marquette Challenge at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Michigan State

No. 1 Kansas*

6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

Sam Houston

No. 12 Baylor

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Baylor

South Alabama

No. 25 Ole Miss

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Ole Miss

No. 6 Duke

No. 19 Kentucky*

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Duke

*Champions Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Wagner

No. 22 St. John's

6:30 p.m. ET

FS2

St. John's

Le Moyne

No. 3 UCONN

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

Montana

No. 11 Tennessee

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Tennessee

Kent State

No. 5 Auburn

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Auburn

Louisiana

No. 8 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

Troy

No. 18 Arkansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Arkansas

Houston Christian

No. 14 Creighton

9:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Creighton

Friday, Nov. 15

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 20 Florida

Florida State

6:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Florida

Monmouth

No. 24 Rutgers

6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Rutgers

No. 2 Alabama

No. 13 Purdue

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Alabama

Nicholls

No. 17 Cincinnati

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

American University

No. 10 North Carolina

8:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

North Carolina

No. 15 Marquette

Maryland

8:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Maryland

UMass Lowell

No. 4 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

No. 9 Arizona

Wisconsin

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Arizona

No. 21 Ohio State

No. 23 Texas A&M

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 16

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Wofford

No. 6 Duke

12:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

South Carolina

No. 16 Indiana

3:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Indiana

Colorado State

No. 25 Ole Miss

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Ole Miss

Oakland

No. 1 Kansas

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kansas

Kansas City

No. 14 Creighton

7:00 p.m. ET

FS2

Creighton

Sunday, Nov. 17

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

New Mexico

No. 22 St. John's

12:00 p.m. ET

FS1

New Mexico

Austin Peay

No. 11 Tennessee

3:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Tennessee

Tarleton State

No. 12 Baylor

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Baylor

