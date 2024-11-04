Fansided

College basketball picks for Nov. 4-10: Predictions for every Top 25 game

The college basketball season is finally back. How will the initial crop of Top 25 teams fare with their Week 1 games?

By Mike Phillips

One of the longest offseasons in sports is finally over as the 2024-25 college basketball season is set to tip off today. There has been a lot of chaos since UCONN cut down the nets again in April, including a wild coaching carousel that saw John Calipari stunningly leave Kentucky for Arkansas and Huskies' coach Dan Hurley resists overtures from both the Wildcats and the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers to remain in Storrs in search of a potential three-peat.

There is a long road between now and Selection Sunday, including a stacked non-conference portion of the season and a conference portion like we've never seen before thanks to another year of radical realignment. The first AP Top 25 poll was released a few weeks ago and features Kansas as the top team entering the season, but anyone who has watched college basketball over the past few years knows to expect plenty of turnover between now and March Madness.

Be sure to check back shortly after the newest AP poll is dropped every Monday for a look at predictions for each scheduled game involving a Top 25 team on a given week. Let's kick things off with a look at Week 1, which features a few intriguing early tests for some of the nation's best teams.

College Basketball Week 1 Top 25 Predictions

Monday, Nov. 4

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Texas A&M Corpus-Christie

No. 14 Purdue

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Purdue

Maine

No. 7 Duke

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

Gardner-Webb

No. 12 Tennessee

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+ ESPN+

Tennessee

No. 13 Texas A&M

UCF

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Texas A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 20 Cincinnati

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

Wright State

No. 23 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Kentucky

Howard

No. 1 Kansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kansas

Jackson State

No. 4 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

Mississippi Valley State

No. 5 Iowa State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

Stony Brook

No. 18 Marquette*

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Marquette

South Florida

No. 21 Florida**

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

Long Island University

No. 24 Ole Miss

8:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network+

Ole Miss

UNC Asheville

No. 2 Alabama

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Alabama

Elon

No. 9 North Carolina

9:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

North Carolina

Canisius

No. 10 Arizona

10:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Arizona

No. 19 Texas

Ohio State***

10:00 p.m. ET

TNT
truTV

Texas

Rider

No. 22 UCLA

10:30 p.m. ET

FS1

UCLA

No. 8 Baylor

No. 6 Gonzaga

11:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Gonzaga

*Marquette Challenge at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
**Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
***Hall Of Fame Series - Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
****Findlay Auto Tip Off at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Wagner

No. 25 Rutgers

6:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Rutgers

Sacred Heart

No. 3 UCONN

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

Vermont

No. 11 Auburn

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Auburn

Lipscomb

No. 16 Arkansas

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Arkansas

SIU Edwardsville

No. 17 Indiana

8:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Indiana

UT Rio Grande Valley

No. 15 Creighton

9:00 p.m. ET

FS2

Creighton

Thursday, Nov. 7

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Jacksonville

No. 21 Florida

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Florida

Friday, Nov. 8

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Army

No. 7 Duke

6:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

No. 9 North Carolina

No. 1 Kansas

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Kansas

Northern Kentucky

No. 14 Purdue

7:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Purdue

Morehead State

No. 20 Cincinnati

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

Grambling

No. 24 Ole Miss

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Ole Miss

Arkansas State

No. 2 Alabama

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Alabama

Texas A&M-Commerce

No. 13 Texas A&M

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Texas A&M

Houston Christian

No. 19 Texas

8:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Texas

George Mason

No. 18 Marquette*

9:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Marquette

New Mexico

No. 22 UCLA

11:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

UCLA

*Marquette Classic at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Saturday, Nov. 9

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 12 Tennessee

Louisville

12:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Tennessee

Old Dominion

No. 10 Arizona

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Arizona

Bucknell

No. 23 Kentucky

4:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network+
ESPN+

Kentucky

No. 8 Baylor

No. 16 Arkansas

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Baylor

New Hampshire

No. 3 UCONN

8:00 p.m. ET

FS2

UCONN

No. 11 Auburn

No. 4 Houston*

9:30 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Houston

*Mattress Firm Battleground 2k24 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Sunday, Nov. 10

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Eastern Illinois

No. 17 Indiana

12:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Indiana

Arizona State

No. 6 Gonzaga

5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Gonzaga

Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 15 Creighton

5:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Creighton

