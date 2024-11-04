College basketball picks for Nov. 4-10: Predictions for every Top 25 game
One of the longest offseasons in sports is finally over as the 2024-25 college basketball season is set to tip off today. There has been a lot of chaos since UCONN cut down the nets again in April, including a wild coaching carousel that saw John Calipari stunningly leave Kentucky for Arkansas and Huskies' coach Dan Hurley resists overtures from both the Wildcats and the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers to remain in Storrs in search of a potential three-peat.
There is a long road between now and Selection Sunday, including a stacked non-conference portion of the season and a conference portion like we've never seen before thanks to another year of radical realignment. The first AP Top 25 poll was released a few weeks ago and features Kansas as the top team entering the season, but anyone who has watched college basketball over the past few years knows to expect plenty of turnover between now and March Madness.
Be sure to check back shortly after the newest AP poll is dropped every Monday for a look at predictions for each scheduled game involving a Top 25 team on a given week. Let's kick things off with a look at Week 1, which features a few intriguing early tests for some of the nation's best teams.
College Basketball Week 1 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Nov. 4
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Texas A&M Corpus-Christie
No. 14 Purdue
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Purdue
Maine
No. 7 Duke
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
Gardner-Webb
No. 12 Tennessee
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+ ESPN+
Tennessee
No. 13 Texas A&M
UCF
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Texas A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
No. 20 Cincinnati
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
Wright State
No. 23 Kentucky
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Kentucky
Howard
No. 1 Kansas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kansas
Jackson State
No. 4 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
Mississippi Valley State
No. 5 Iowa State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
Stony Brook
No. 18 Marquette*
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Marquette
South Florida
No. 21 Florida**
8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Florida
Long Island University
No. 24 Ole Miss
8:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Ole Miss
UNC Asheville
No. 2 Alabama
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Alabama
Elon
No. 9 North Carolina
9:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
North Carolina
Canisius
No. 10 Arizona
10:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arizona
No. 19 Texas
Ohio State***
10:00 p.m. ET
TNT
Texas
Rider
No. 22 UCLA
10:30 p.m. ET
FS1
UCLA
No. 8 Baylor
No. 6 Gonzaga
11:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Gonzaga
*Marquette Challenge at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
**Jacksonville Sports Foundation Invitational at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
***Hall Of Fame Series - Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
****Findlay Auto Tip Off at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Wagner
No. 25 Rutgers
6:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Rutgers
Sacred Heart
No. 3 UCONN
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
Vermont
No. 11 Auburn
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Auburn
Lipscomb
No. 16 Arkansas
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Arkansas
SIU Edwardsville
No. 17 Indiana
8:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Indiana
UT Rio Grande Valley
No. 15 Creighton
9:00 p.m. ET
FS2
Creighton
Thursday, Nov. 7
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Jacksonville
No. 21 Florida
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Florida
Friday, Nov. 8
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Army
No. 7 Duke
6:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
No. 9 North Carolina
No. 1 Kansas
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Kansas
Northern Kentucky
No. 14 Purdue
7:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Purdue
Morehead State
No. 20 Cincinnati
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
Grambling
No. 24 Ole Miss
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Ole Miss
Arkansas State
No. 2 Alabama
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Alabama
Texas A&M-Commerce
No. 13 Texas A&M
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Texas A&M
Houston Christian
No. 19 Texas
8:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Texas
George Mason
No. 18 Marquette*
9:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Marquette
New Mexico
No. 22 UCLA
11:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
UCLA
*Marquette Classic at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
Saturday, Nov. 9
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 12 Tennessee
Louisville
12:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Tennessee
Old Dominion
No. 10 Arizona
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arizona
Bucknell
No. 23 Kentucky
4:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network+
Kentucky
No. 8 Baylor
No. 16 Arkansas
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Baylor
New Hampshire
No. 3 UCONN
8:00 p.m. ET
FS2
UCONN
No. 11 Auburn
No. 4 Houston*
9:30 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Houston
*Mattress Firm Battleground 2k24 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Sunday, Nov. 10
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Eastern Illinois
No. 17 Indiana
12:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Indiana
Arizona State
No. 6 Gonzaga
5:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Gonzaga
Fairleigh Dickinson
No. 15 Creighton
5:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Creighton