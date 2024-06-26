John Calipari appears to admit an obvious failure at end of Kentucky tenure
By Lior Lampert
John Calipari has done a complete 180 since leaving the Kentucky Wildcats to become the head coach of their conference-rival Arkansas Razorbacks in April.
Calipari earned a reputation as a high-level recruiter at Kentucky, routinely landing one-and-done blue-chip prospects. Yes, it led to his ultimate demise with Big Blue Nation. But he seemingly learned a valuable lesson because of it: limit the number of freshmen.
Last week, Coach Cal appeared on the Jim Rome Show. He discussed his newfound perspective on how to construct a championship-caliber squad. Moreover, the face of the Razorbacks' Division I men's hoops program cited the importance of having elder and experienced players on the roster.
"I can't recruit seven freshmen on my team," Calipari told Rome. "I can't do it anymore because teams are too old."
Considering how the transfer portal and NIL (name, image and likeness) have impacted the collegiate sports landscape, Calipari believes a different approach is necessary.
"My average age on my team last year was 19.4. The teams that we were playing against were 24 years old," Calipari added.
If Arkansas' corresponding moves since hiring Calipari are any indication, the latter has taken matters into his own hands. He added a star-studded and more aged group via the transfer portal, headlined by fifth-year senior Johnell Davis, senior Jonas Aidoo and junior Adou Theiro. For comparison, Kentucky only had two upperclassmen in their rotation in 2023-24.
While it is the opposite of how we have seen Calipari operate, he has embraced his new situation in Arkansas with an unexplored strategy. Perhaps it'll lead to him returning to prominence as a national champion for the first time since he did it with the Wildcats in 2012.
Nonetheless, Kentucky fans are beside themselves seeing Calipari realize what his Achilles heel was after his departure. Alternatively, those who root for the Hogs hope this awakening benefits them.
The Razorbacks have the No. 2-ranked class of the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to On3, so Calipari's efforts are already paying dividends.