College basketball picks for Nov. 25-Dec. 1: Predictions for every Top 25 game

Feast week is here as CBB's most exciting MTEs take center stage for the Thanksgiving holiday. How will the Top 25 teams fare over the next several days?

By Mike Phillips

UNC-Wilmington v Kansas
UNC-Wilmington v Kansas / Tyler McFarland/GettyImages
The college basketball season is entering its fourth full week and one of the most exciting times of the year has arrived. The jewel of the non-conference portion of the season is Feast Week, the stretch of the calendar right before Thanksgiving when a slew of MTEs (otherwise known as Multi Team Events) match up some of the nation's best squads for a chance at a mini-tournament experience to help them prep for March Madness.

Some upsets last week led to another shakeup in the newest AP Top 25 poll, although the top five of Kansas, UCONN, Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State remained unchanged after taking care of business. The biggest riser was Marquette, which jumped five slots into the Top 10 after upsetting then-No. 6 Purdue at home, while Tennessee and Wisconsin also moved up four slots after winning MTEs against quality competition.

The biggest falls belonged to Creighton, which slid to No. 21 after getting upset at home by Nebraska, and Arizona, which is down to No. 24 after losing at home to Duke for a second straight defeat. Each of those teams slid seven spots while Rutgers, Illinois and St. John's fell out of the poll in favor of Xavier, Ole Miss and Mississippi State respectively.

How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with a look at projected results for each game involving a Top 25 team currently on the schedule.

Note: Any team participating in a MTE will only feature a prediction for their opening game since that is the only one currently on the schedule as of post time.

College Basketball Week 4 Top 25 Predictions

Monday, Nov. 25

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Memphis

No. 2 UCONN*

2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

UCONN

Maryland-Eastern Shore

No. 19 Arkansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Arkansas

No. 22 Xavier

South Carolina**

8:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Xavier

No. 4 Auburn

No. 5 Iowa State*

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPNU

Iowa State

Dayton

No. 10 North Carolina*

11:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

North Carolina

*The Maui Invitational Presented By Novavax at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, HI
**Fort Myers Tip-Off - Beach Division at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, FL

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

San Diego State

No. 21 Creighton*

2:00 p.m. ET

TBS

Creighton

Oregon

No. 20 Texas A&M*

4:30 p.m. ET

TNT

Texas A&M

Western Kentucky

No. 8 Kentucky**

6:30 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Kentucky

No. 6 Houston

No. 9 Alabama***

8:00 p.m. ET

TBS

Alabama

No. 1 Kansas

No. 11 Duke****

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Kansas

*Players Era Festival - Power Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
**BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
***Players Era Festival - Impact Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
****Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Louisville

No. 14 Indiana*

12:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Indiana

New Orleans

No. 17 Baylor

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Baylor

West Virginia

No. 3 Gonzaga*

2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Gonzaga

UT Martin

No. 7 Tennessee

4:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Tennessee

No. 20 Texas A&M

No. 21 Creighton**

6:30 p.m. ET

Max

Texas A&M

Alabama State

No. 18 Cincinnati

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

Davidson

No. 24 Arizona*

7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Arizona

Stonehill

No. 10 Marquette

9:00 p.m. ET

FS2

Marquette

Rutgers

No. 9 Alabama***

10:00 p.m. ET

TBS

Alabama

Notre Dame

No. 6 Houston***

12:30 a.m. ET

TBS

Houston

*Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
**Players Era Festival - Power Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
***Players Era Festival - Impact Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Thursday, Nov. 28

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 18 Florida

Wake Forest*

2:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Florida

No. 13 Purdue

NC State**

3:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Purdue

No. 19 Arkansas

Illinois***

4:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Illinois

BYU

No. 23 Ole Miss**

5:30 p.m. ET

FS1

BYU

No. 25 Mississippi State

UNLV****

9:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Mississippi State

*ESPN Events Invitational at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, FL
**Rady Children's Invitational at LionTree Arena in San Diego, CA
***Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, MO
****Arizona Tip-Off - Cactus Division at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ

Friday, Nov. 29

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Georgia State

No. 8 Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Kentucky

Seattle U

No. 11 Duke*

7:00 p.m. ET

ACC Network

Duke

*Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC

Saturday, Nov. 30

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Chicago State

No. 15 Wisconsin

1:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Wisconsin

Western Carolina

No. 10 Marquette

2:00 p.m. ET

FS2

Marquette

Furman

No. 1 Kansas*

6:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kansas

Maryland Eastern Shore

No. 2 UCONN

7:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

UCONN

*Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS

Sunday, Dec. 1

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

South Carolina State

No. 22 Xavier

4:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Xavier

