College basketball picks for Nov. 25-Dec. 1: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The college basketball season is entering its fourth full week and one of the most exciting times of the year has arrived. The jewel of the non-conference portion of the season is Feast Week, the stretch of the calendar right before Thanksgiving when a slew of MTEs (otherwise known as Multi Team Events) match up some of the nation's best squads for a chance at a mini-tournament experience to help them prep for March Madness.
Some upsets last week led to another shakeup in the newest AP Top 25 poll, although the top five of Kansas, UCONN, Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State remained unchanged after taking care of business. The biggest riser was Marquette, which jumped five slots into the Top 10 after upsetting then-No. 6 Purdue at home, while Tennessee and Wisconsin also moved up four slots after winning MTEs against quality competition.
The biggest falls belonged to Creighton, which slid to No. 21 after getting upset at home by Nebraska, and Arizona, which is down to No. 24 after losing at home to Duke for a second straight defeat. Each of those teams slid seven spots while Rutgers, Illinois and St. John's fell out of the poll in favor of Xavier, Ole Miss and Mississippi State respectively.
How will the newly minted Top 25 fare in their games this week? Read on to find out with a look at projected results for each game involving a Top 25 team currently on the schedule.
Note: Any team participating in a MTE will only feature a prediction for their opening game since that is the only one currently on the schedule as of post time.
College Basketball Week 4 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Nov. 25
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Memphis
No. 2 UCONN*
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
UCONN
Maryland-Eastern Shore
No. 19 Arkansas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arkansas
No. 22 Xavier
South Carolina**
8:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Xavier
No. 4 Auburn
No. 5 Iowa State*
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPNU
Iowa State
Dayton
No. 10 North Carolina*
11:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
North Carolina
*The Maui Invitational Presented By Novavax at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, HI
**Fort Myers Tip-Off - Beach Division at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, FL
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
San Diego State
No. 21 Creighton*
2:00 p.m. ET
TBS
Creighton
Oregon
No. 20 Texas A&M*
4:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Texas A&M
Western Kentucky
No. 8 Kentucky**
6:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Kentucky
No. 6 Houston
No. 9 Alabama***
8:00 p.m. ET
TBS
Alabama
No. 1 Kansas
No. 11 Duke****
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kansas
*Players Era Festival - Power Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
**BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
***Players Era Festival - Impact Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
****Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Louisville
No. 14 Indiana*
12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN
Indiana
New Orleans
No. 17 Baylor
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Baylor
West Virginia
No. 3 Gonzaga*
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Gonzaga
UT Martin
No. 7 Tennessee
4:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Tennessee
No. 20 Texas A&M
No. 21 Creighton**
6:30 p.m. ET
Max
Texas A&M
Alabama State
No. 18 Cincinnati
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
Davidson
No. 24 Arizona*
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Arizona
Stonehill
No. 10 Marquette
9:00 p.m. ET
FS2
Marquette
Rutgers
No. 9 Alabama***
10:00 p.m. ET
TBS
Alabama
Notre Dame
No. 6 Houston***
12:30 a.m. ET
TBS
Houston
*Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
**Players Era Festival - Power Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
***Players Era Festival - Impact Tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Thursday, Nov. 28
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 18 Florida
Wake Forest*
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Florida
No. 13 Purdue
NC State**
3:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Purdue
No. 19 Arkansas
Illinois***
4:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Illinois
BYU
No. 23 Ole Miss**
5:30 p.m. ET
FS1
BYU
No. 25 Mississippi State
UNLV****
9:30 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Mississippi State
*ESPN Events Invitational at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, FL
**Rady Children's Invitational at LionTree Arena in San Diego, CA
***Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, MO
****Arizona Tip-Off - Cactus Division at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ
Friday, Nov. 29
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Georgia State
No. 8 Kentucky
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Kentucky
Seattle U
No. 11 Duke*
7:00 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Duke
*Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC
Saturday, Nov. 30
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Chicago State
No. 15 Wisconsin
1:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Wisconsin
Western Carolina
No. 10 Marquette
2:00 p.m. ET
FS2
Marquette
Furman
No. 1 Kansas*
6:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kansas
Maryland Eastern Shore
No. 2 UCONN
7:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
UCONN
*Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS
Sunday, Dec. 1
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
South Carolina State
No. 22 Xavier
4:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Xavier