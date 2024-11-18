Fansided

College basketball picks for Nov. 18-24: Predictions for every Top 25 game

A few big time college basketball results from Week 2 shook up the AP Top 25 once again. How will the newest ranked schools fare in their Week 3 matchups?

Kentucky v Duke
Kentucky v Duke / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Another week is in the books and the college basketball landscape continues to produce dramatic results as a number of top programs vie for the status of team to beat in the early season. Last week's Champions Classic produced a memorable night cap as Kentucky produced a second half rally to stun Cooper Flagg and Duke, leading them to surge inside the Top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 poll.

That result was also costly for the Blue Devils, who slipped six slots to fall out of the Top 10 down to No. 12. The other new team to join Kentucky inside the Top 10 was Purdue, which made a statement of its own by defeating No. 2 Alabama by 9 at Mackey Arena on Friday to jump seven spots to No. 6 in the poll.

The loss led to a six spot slip for Alabama, which is now No. 8 in the poll, although head coach Nate Oats appreciates the challenge of a hard non-conference schedule to try and prep his squad for the rigors of March Madness. The top of the poll was relatively unchanged as Kansas held onto the No. 1 ranking for a third straight week while UCONN, Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State round out the top five.

There are a lot of big games on tap this week, but how will the newly ranked teams fare over the next seven days? Read on for a look at picks for every game involving at least one Top 25 team on the schedule over the next week.

College Basketball Week 3 Top 25 Predictions

Monday, Nov. 18

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

IU Indianapolis

No. 5 Iowa State

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Iowa State

UT Rio Grande Valley

No. 19 Wisconsin

8:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network

Wisconsin

Pacific

No. 20 Arkansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Arkansas

North Alabama

No. 4 Auburn

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Auburn

No. 3 Gonzaga

San Diego State

10:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

East Texas A&M

No. 2 UCONN

7:00 p.m. ET

FS1

UCONN

Lipscomb

No. 9 Kentucky*

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Kentucky

No. 18 Cincinnati

Northern Kentucky

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Cincinnati

Florida A&M

No. 21 Florida

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Florida

UNC Wilmington

No. 1 Kansas

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Kansas

No. 6 Purdue

No. 15 Marquette

9:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Marquette

*BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

Southern

No. 23 Texas A&M

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Texas A&M

Merrimack

No. 24 Rutgers

8:00 p.m. ET

Peacock

Rutgers

Long Beach State

No. 3 Gonzaga

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Gonzaga

No. 25 Illinois

No. 8 Alabama*

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Alabama

*C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL

Thursday, Nov. 21

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

UNC Greensboro

No. 16 Indiana

6:30 p.m. ET

FS1

Indiana

No. 13 Baylor

No. 22 St. John's*

7:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Baylor

Virginia

No. 11 Tennessee*

9:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Tennessee

*Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Friday, Nov. 22

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 19 Wisconsin

UCF*

5:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

UCF

Jackson State

No. 9 Kentucky**

7:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
SEC Network+

Kentucky

Southern Illinois

No. 21 Florida

7:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Florida

Hofstra

No. 7 Houston

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+

Houston

Nebraska

No. 14 Creighton

8:00 p.m. ET

FS1

Creihgton

Little Rock

No. 20 Arkansas

9:00 p.m. ET

SEC Network

Arkansas

No. 12 Duke

No. 17 Arizona

10:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Duke

No. 10 North Carolina

Hawai'i

12:30 a.m. ET
(11/23)

ESPN2
ESPN+

North Carolina

*Greenbrier Tip-Off - Mountain Division at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, WV
**BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

Saturday, Nov. 23

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 15 Marquette

Georgia*

11:00 a.m. ET

Flohoops

Marquette

Marshall

No. 6 Purdue

12:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Purdue

No. 18 Cincinnati

Georgia Tech

2:00 p.m. ET

ESPN+
ACC Network Extra

Cincinnati

Maryland-Eastern Shore

No. 25 Illinois

4:00 p.m. ET

Big Ten Network+

Illinois

*At Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Sunday, Nov. 24

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Network

Prediction

No. 22 St. John's

Georgia*

11:00 a.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

St. John's

No. 24 Rutgers

Kennesaw State

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network

Rutgers

