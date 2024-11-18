College basketball picks for Nov. 18-24: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Another week is in the books and the college basketball landscape continues to produce dramatic results as a number of top programs vie for the status of team to beat in the early season. Last week's Champions Classic produced a memorable night cap as Kentucky produced a second half rally to stun Cooper Flagg and Duke, leading them to surge inside the Top 10 of the latest AP Top 25 poll.
That result was also costly for the Blue Devils, who slipped six slots to fall out of the Top 10 down to No. 12. The other new team to join Kentucky inside the Top 10 was Purdue, which made a statement of its own by defeating No. 2 Alabama by 9 at Mackey Arena on Friday to jump seven spots to No. 6 in the poll.
The loss led to a six spot slip for Alabama, which is now No. 8 in the poll, although head coach Nate Oats appreciates the challenge of a hard non-conference schedule to try and prep his squad for the rigors of March Madness. The top of the poll was relatively unchanged as Kansas held onto the No. 1 ranking for a third straight week while UCONN, Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State round out the top five.
There are a lot of big games on tap this week, but how will the newly ranked teams fare over the next seven days? Read on for a look at picks for every game involving at least one Top 25 team on the schedule over the next week.
College Basketball Week 3 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Nov. 18
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
IU Indianapolis
No. 5 Iowa State
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Iowa State
UT Rio Grande Valley
No. 19 Wisconsin
8:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network
Wisconsin
Pacific
No. 20 Arkansas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Arkansas
North Alabama
No. 4 Auburn
9:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Auburn
No. 3 Gonzaga
San Diego State
10:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Gonzaga
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
East Texas A&M
No. 2 UCONN
7:00 p.m. ET
FS1
UCONN
Lipscomb
No. 9 Kentucky*
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kentucky
No. 18 Cincinnati
Northern Kentucky
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
Florida A&M
No. 21 Florida
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Florida
UNC Wilmington
No. 1 Kansas
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kansas
No. 6 Purdue
No. 15 Marquette
9:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Marquette
*BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
Southern
No. 23 Texas A&M
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Texas A&M
Merrimack
No. 24 Rutgers
8:00 p.m. ET
Peacock
Rutgers
Long Beach State
No. 3 Gonzaga
9:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Gonzaga
No. 25 Illinois
No. 8 Alabama*
9:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Alabama
*C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, AL
Thursday, Nov. 21
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
UNC Greensboro
No. 16 Indiana
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Indiana
No. 13 Baylor
No. 22 St. John's*
7:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Baylor
Virginia
No. 11 Tennessee*
9:30 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Tennessee
*Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
Friday, Nov. 22
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 19 Wisconsin
UCF*
5:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
UCF
Jackson State
No. 9 Kentucky**
7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kentucky
Southern Illinois
No. 21 Florida
7:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Florida
Hofstra
No. 7 Houston
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Houston
Nebraska
No. 14 Creighton
8:00 p.m. ET
FS1
Creihgton
Little Rock
No. 20 Arkansas
9:00 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Arkansas
No. 12 Duke
No. 17 Arizona
10:30 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Duke
No. 10 North Carolina
Hawai'i
12:30 a.m. ET
ESPN2
North Carolina
*Greenbrier Tip-Off - Mountain Division at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, WV
**BBN Invitational at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
Saturday, Nov. 23
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 15 Marquette
Georgia*
11:00 a.m. ET
Flohoops
Marquette
Marshall
No. 6 Purdue
12:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Purdue
No. 18 Cincinnati
Georgia Tech
2:00 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Cincinnati
Maryland-Eastern Shore
No. 25 Illinois
4:00 p.m. ET
Big Ten Network+
Illinois
*At Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
Sunday, Nov. 24
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Network
Prediction
No. 22 St. John's
Georgia*
11:00 a.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
St. John's
No. 24 Rutgers
Kennesaw State
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Rutgers