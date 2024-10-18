One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts - Mark Andrews
Let’s get spicy. The Baltimore Ravens have two decent tight ends, but in reality, they might have two great tight ends who are pilfering from each other in a rush-first offense. When the team has Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, the team doesn’t need a ton of pass catchers. This isn’t exactly the Greg Roman offense, but it’s not much different.
It puts the Ravens in a very enviable position. They have two very strong options at tight end, and they really don’t need either of them. Mark Andrews was once the best tight end not named Travis Kelce. He could do amazing things on the field, and he put up big numbers. Three seasons ago, he had 107 catches and more than 1,300 yards. He hasn’t hit those heights since, but those heights exist.
Andrews has had some injuries since 2021, but he’s also shown flashes of his old self. If he’s on a team with opportunity, then he’d likely put up those same stats. Andrews would be amazing on the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts offense is interesting. When healthy, they have possibly the best running back in the sport in Jonathan Taylor and a very good receiver in Michael Pittman. They also have just a pure boom or bust under center in Anthony Richardson. Adding Andrews gives them a weapon at every position, plus they have Josh Downs who’s growing into his own.