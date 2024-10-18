One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans - Bryce Young
The irony here is impeccable, but this often happens in the NFL. Bryce Young going to the Houston Texans, the team with the second-overall pick who saw C.J. Stroud fall into their lap, giving them one of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL, would just be fantastic. They still have Davis Mills, but they’ve been pretty clear they don’t trust him when Stroud goes down. DeMeco Ryans could get the most out of Young, and he can better mimic what Stroud is doing with this offense.
This wouldn’t be a rehabilitation project. Young is broken, and it’s not likely he’s an NFL starting QB. We want to believe in the talent, but we’ve seen too much. He might be worse than JaMarcus Russell when it comes to talent, but we have fewer issues with his work ethic. If he goes to Houston with a good mindset, he has an outside chance to play a style that works with his talent set.
Young has just been awful to start his career, and the price of acquisition is basically nothing. The Panthers gave up way too much for Young even if he was a decent quarterback, but the calamity of what was given hurts so bad. If the Panthers just did nothing, they’d have Caleb Williams and Jalen Carter today.
Oh well. We cannot go back in time and reverse the trade, so they have to deal with the situation in front of them. They will take a quarterback at the top of the draft again this season, so just take the fifth-round pick you can get for Young.