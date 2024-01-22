1 biggest weakness for every remaining NFL playoff team
It’s down to four teams looking to make their way to Las Vegas. The Chiefs, Ravens, Lions and 49ers each have a flaw. Will it cost them a chance at a Super Bowl title?
San Francisco 49ers: Ball security concerns
The 49ers won their first five games, four of them in very convincing fashion, dropped three in a row and rebounded to win six straight before being humbled by the visiting Baltimore Ravens on a Monday night.
There’s not a lot about Kyle Shanahan’s club that makes you roll your eyes. The team ranks second in the league in total offense, third in the NFL in rushing, while finishing eighth in the league in total defense. Nick Bosa and company amassed 48 sacks, the team forced 28 turnovers and Steve Wilks’ defense gave up just 30 offensive touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests.
Perhaps the biggest issue with the NFC West champions is an occasional lapse when it comes to taking care of the football. That’s something that could come back to haunt them against the Lions on Sunday afternoon.
If you include Saturday's 24-21 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers, the 49ers have won a total of 13 games. They committed a combined five turnovers in those victories and played turnover-free football in eight of those wins. However, in their five losses, Shanahan’s club coughed up the ball a combined 13 times. The Niners must protect the football if they are to avoid losing in the NFC title game for the third consecutive year.