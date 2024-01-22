1 biggest weakness for every remaining NFL playoff team
It’s down to four teams looking to make their way to Las Vegas. The Chiefs, Ravens, Lions and 49ers each have a flaw. Will it cost them a chance at a Super Bowl title?
Detroit Lions: Pass defense
It’s been a remarkable run for the lone franchise remaining in the playoffs that has not only never made a Super Bowl appearance, it’s a franchise that hasn’t won an NFL title since 1957.
The last time the Detroit Lions got this close to playing on Super Sunday was 1991. Frankly, it wasn’t really close. Wayne Fontes’ team were in old D.C. to face Joe Gibbs’ talented Washington squad and were on the wrong end of a 41-10 thrashing.
Of course, Detroit snapped an NFL-record nine-game postseason losing streak this season with wins over the Rams (24-23) and Buccaneers (31-23), both at Ford Field. It’s off to the West Coast for the NFC title game. Talk about coincidence? The Lions are 2-12 lifetime on the road, and their last postseason win away from home came in the 1957 Western Conference Playoff at San Francisco. Detroit rallied from a 27-7 deficit for a 31-27 victory and went on to win the NFL championship.
As for these Lions, the team’s worrisome pass defense can’t be ignored. Aaron Glenn’s unit allowed the sixth-most yards through the air and 28 scores, while picking off just 16 passes. In the playoffs, both the Rams’ Matthew Stafford (367) and the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield (349) put up big passing numbers and combined for five TD passes (while Mayfield was picked off twice).