1 biggest weakness for every remaining NFL playoff team
It’s down to four teams looking to make their way to Las Vegas. The Chiefs, Ravens, Lions and 49ers each have a flaw. Will it cost them a chance at a Super Bowl title?
Baltimore Ravens: Fourth quarter issues
When you finish with the best record in the league and follow that up with a convincing 24-point win over the visiting Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, you may be nitpicking when it comes to finding some flaws when it comes to John Harbaugh’s squad.
Keep in mind that this issue has only come back to bite the Baltimore Ravens on occasion this season. However, when you’re facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, who has come up with his share of postseason heroics, it’s certainly something to keep in the back of your mind.
Throw out the Week 18 loss to Pittsburgh in rainy Baltimore in which the Ravens rested their starters. In the regular-season losses to the Colts, Steelers and Browns, Harbaugh’s club owned fourth-quarter leads. Cleveland trailed, 31-17, and scored the final 16 points of the game. The setbacks to the Colts and the Browns came at home.
For what it’s worth, the Ravens outscored teams in the first (106-47), second (155-72) and third (99-40) quarters during the regular season. Baltimore was outpointed, 118-117, in the final quarter. The team split its two overtime games, losing to the Colts by a field goal (22-19) and beating the Rams (37-31) with a punt return touchdown.