1 biggest weakness for every remaining NFL playoff team
It’s down to four teams looking to make their way to Las Vegas. The Chiefs, Ravens, Lions and 49ers each have a flaw. Will it cost them a chance at a Super Bowl title?
The NFL’s final four for 2023 certainly has some familiar faces, or is it facemasks?
The Kansas City Chiefs are making their sixth straight trip to the conference title contest, while the San Francisco 49ers are in the NFC Championship Game for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in five seasons.
On the other hand, it’s been a bit of a dry spell for both the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the Detroit Lions. The former is hosting the AFC title game for the first time and are playing in this round for the first time since 2012. The Men from Motown are playing for the chance to go to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991.
No NFL team is perfect, and each of these four clubs has at least one shortcoming. So, what is the biggest weakness for each one of these Super Bowl LVIII hopefuls?
Kansas City Chiefs: Run defense
Steve Spagnolo’s defensive unit gave up the second-fewest yards per game in the league. Only the Baltimore Ravens (280) gave up fewer points than the Kansas City Chiefs (294) this season. This was a young unit a year ago that has gotten better with a little seasoning.
However, there were a few occasions in which Chris Jones and company were exploited by a team’s ground attack. Case in point was Sunday’s playoff win at Buffalo. Led by quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook, the Bills averaged 4.7 yards per carry as they rolled up 182 yards rushing on 39 attempts.
That’s something Spagnuolo and company have to address this week, This Sunday’s clash at Baltimore means the Chiefs has to deal with the league’s top-ranked running game, which averaged 156.5 yards per game during the regular season and rolled up 229 yards on the ground in the divisional playoff win over the Texans.