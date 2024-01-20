When is the last time the Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl?
The Baltimore Ravens stay competitive, but haven't accomplished the ultimate goal in over a decade.
On Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens will host a postseason game for the first time since 2019. That was also the last time the franchise was the top seed in the AFC playoffs. It proved to be a miserable experience for head coach John Harbaugh and second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson as the team fell to the upstart Titans, 28-12.
It’s a new year and this time around, the Ravens are not only the conference’s top seed but own the NFL’s best record (13-4). They take on the highly-improved Houston Texans and eventually hope to make a third Super Bowl appearance. Their last Super Sunday opportunity came 11 years ago.
When is the last time the Baltimore Ravens won the Super Bowl?
The last time the Ravens won a Super Bowl was the 2012 season and it was a somewhat tumultuous one for Harbaugh. Before the team even began training camp, it would be without star defender Terrell Suggs. He suffered an Achilles injury during the offseason and when it was all said and done, he played in only eight regular-season contests.
It was even worse for fellow linebacker Ray Lewis, who missed the final 10 games of the regular season. However, both stars were available for Baltimore’s four-game postseason run. The Ravens didn’t exactly head into the playoffs with a head of steam. Harbaugh’s club dropped four of its last five games after a 9-2 start.
Following a Week 14 overtime loss at Washington, offensive coordinator Cam Cameron was fired and Jim Caldwell took over. A win over visiting Houston in the wild card round was followed by a stunning 38-35 double overtime victory at Denver put the Ravens in Foxborough for the AFC title game for a second consecutive year. This time, Baltimore dominated the second half and a 28-13 win put the team in New Orleans to face Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.
Joe Flacco capped off an amazing 2012 postseason by throwing for 287 yards and three scores in a wild 34-31 victory that saw him earn game MVP honors. Jacoby Jones returned the second-half kickoff 108 yards for a TD to give his team a 28-6 lead, and the Ravens hung on for dear life for a lights-out triumph.