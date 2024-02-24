1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Denver Broncos trade for Jake Browning
We spoke above about Denver pressing the reset button this offseason, and the biggest question facing the franchise is who will be the team's quarterback in 2024 and beyond? The Broncos are surely scouting quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, with J.J. McCarthy being a possible option when they pick at No. 12. Taking a quarterback after round one is also a possibility, with Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Spencer Rattler being possibilities.
I like the idea of Denver trading for someone that they already know can play in the NFL. Jake Browning looked legitimately good when he stepped in for Joe Burrow last year, keeping the Bengals afloat while helping them to a 9-8 record, and he seems destined to land a starting job somewhere.
Browning is an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Bengals can keep him by offering him a minimum contract. They can then trade him for assets that will be able to help them more immediately (assuming Burrow can stay healthy).
The Bengals could ask for left tackle Garett Bolles in return, then move either him or Orlando Brown Jr. to the right side. This would shore up Burrow's protection, a major need in the wake of his injury and the 50 sacks the team surrendered last year.
In this scenario, trading Bolles would help Denver get under the cap, while also giving them a young quarterback to build around.