1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Detroit Lions trade for Kevin Byard
Sometimes the best trade targets are the players you least expect. After being weirdly scapegoated by the Philadelphia Eagles following his midseason acquisition from the Tennessee Titans, Kevin Byard is a prime buy-low candidate for a team that needs safety help.
The Detroit Lions came within a game of reaching the first Super Bowl in franchise history, but their success was largely predicated on their offense. The surprising return of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, along with nearly all of their major offensive players still being under contract, means Detroit has one objective if they want to outdo their run to the NFC Championship next year: fix the defense.
Detroit gave up a 17-point lead to the 49ers in the NFC title game because it had no answers for Kyle Shanahan's potent attack. Safety Tracy Walker was recently cut, which paves the way for Byard to step in and make a difference. Byard is a former All-Pro that would give the Lions a defensive captain that can cover receivers, tight ends, and running backs, while still being a stout presence in the run game. Paired with C.J. Gardner-Johnson (assuming he returns), he would be free to make plays all over the field.
Byard wasn't the problem in Philadelphia, where the entire defense imploded. Just ask Lions fans what they think about Matt Patricia's coaching ability. With Byard rumored to be a cut candidate, the Lions would be wise to swoop in and steal him for a late-round pick before every other team gets a crack at him. The Eagles gave up a fifth, a sixth, and backup safety to the Titans. Getting a fifth back from Detroit would feel like a win.