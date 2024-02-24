1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Green Bay Packers trade for Tyrann Mathieu
The success of Jordan Love has turned the Green Bay Packers from "team on the rise" to "bonafide contender." Love looked ready to continue Green Bay's legacy of uninterrupted stellar quarterback play, especially late in the season, and he did it with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson--the youngest set of receivers in the league.
Many have speculated that the Packers could cut ties with Aaron Jones this offseason, but I just don't see how that makes sense. Jones has endured injuries, but he's not only one of the elder statesmen on the league's youngest roster, he's still extremely effective when he's on the field. Instead, look for turnover to happen on the defense.
The safety position is the first place to look. Jonathan Owens and Darnell Savage are free agents, and neither are guaranteed to be brought back after so-so seasons. With Love showing that he's ready, the Packers could look to make a win-now move to take advantage.
Even after restructuring Derek Carr's contract, the Saints will need to shed payroll in a big way this offseason. Tyrann Mathieu is under contract for two more years, and with 33 career interceptions, he's been one of the best ball-hawking playmakers in the league during his 11-year career.
Pairing Mathieu with Jaire Alexander in the Packers defensive backfield would be a scary sight for the rest of the NFC, and would give the Packers a better chance of holding their own against the 49ers, Lions, Eagles, and Cowboys--their main competition in the NFC.
The Saints' need to get their finances in order could result in some great deals for discerning trade partners. Mathieu has been a difference-maker everywhere he's been in his career, and for a fourth-round pick, Green Bay could instantly bolster their defense.